After already being ruled out for the upcoming matchup against the Buffalo Bills, the New England Patriots placed Rhamondre Stevenson on the Covid-19 reserve list on Friday afternoon. The rookie running back had previously missed all three practices of the week due to an illness.

Stevenson, 23, has now become the sixth Patriot on the Coronavirus list. The young running back has joined a group that also features wide receiver Kendrick Bourne, offensive lineman Yasir Durant, and linebackers Harvey Langi, Ronnie Perkins and Cameron McGrone.

A fourth-round draft pick out of Oklahoma, Stevenson saw prominent action so far this season as the number two early-down back behind Damien Harris. In this role, he has appeared in 10 games and carried the football 110 times for 465 yards and three touchdowns. Stevenson also caught 13 passes for an additional 121 yards.

With him out for the foreseeable future, however, the Patriots will have to rely on their other backfield players. Besides Damien Harris, who is the undisputed No. 1 option and leading the team in every major rushing category, New England also has Brandon Bolden and J.J. Taylor — the latter returning off the Covid-19 list just earlier this week — on its 53-man roster. Practice squad back Devine Ozigbo rounds out the group.

When Stevenson will rejoin that group is uncertain at the moment. The NFL recently modified its protocols to allow vaccinated but asymptomatic players to return more quickly, while those not yet vaccinated will still miss at least 10 days.

With him on the Covid-19 list now, however, three spots are open on the team’s 53-man roster.