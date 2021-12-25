The New England Patriots will not enter the Week 16 action until their highly-anticipated matchup with the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. Before that game will be kicked off at 1 p.m. ET, however, there is other football to be played in the NFL. Welcome to the Christmas Day double-header.

In order to make the viewing experience as pleasant as possible, we are here to answer an important question: Who should Patriots fans root for in those two games? Glad you asked.

4:30 p.m. ET

Cleveland Browns (7-7) at Green Bay Packers (11-3): Go Packers! The Patriots do hold the head-to-head advantage over the Browns and at 9-5 have a much better record. That said, Cleveland could theoretically still overtake New England down the stretch. A Green Bay win today, however, would guarantee the Patriots will end the regular season ahead of Bill Belichick's former club in the standings. | FOX/NFL Network

8:15 p.m. ET

Indianapolis Colts (8-6) at Arizona Cardinals (10-4): Go Cardinals! Another classic NFC-AFC bout with a pretty obvious rooting interest. The Colts own the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Patriots and are only one game behind. Indianapolis loosing tonight would therefore give New England some wiggle room in the playoff picture, if only in relation to one particular team. | NFL Network