Patriots vs. Bills: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, channels, radio, streaming, betting odds

Things are getting interesting in the AFC East.

After battling for the last fifteen weeks, the New England Patriots and the Buffalo Bills will take the field on Sunday for an opportunity at the inside track to the AFC East crown. With a win, either team would take sole possession of first place in the division and would just need to win their final two games to take the division.

So yes, this game is rather important and you probably want to follow along. So here is how you can do so.

New England Patriots (9-5) vs Buffalo Bills (8-6)

Date: Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

Location: Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, MA

SB Nation affiliate: Buffalo Rumblings

Broadcast

Network: CBS

Team: Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Charles Davis (color commentary), Evan Washburn (sideline)

Boston MA: WBZ-TV Ch. 4

Springfield MA: WWLP-TV Ch. 22

Portland ME: WMTW-TV Ch. 8

Bangor ME: WVII-TV Ch. 7

Hartford CT: WCTX/WTNH-TV Ch. 8

Manchester NH: WMUR-TV Ch. 9

Burlington VT: WCAX-TV Ch. 3

Providence RI: WPRI-TV Ch. 12

Live streaming: fuboTV

Replay streaming: NFL Game Pass US

International live streaming: NFL Game Pass International

Geographic and device restrictions apply as well as data charges may apply.

Local Radio

Station: 98.5 FM The Sports Hub

Broadcast team: Bob Socci (play-by-play), Scott Zolak (color commentary)

98.5 FM is available through the following stations:

Boston MA: WBZ 98.5 FM

Springfield MA: WAQY 102.1 FM

Worcester MA: WWFX 100.1 FM

Milford MA: WMRC 101.3 FM / 1490 AM

Portland ME: WBLM 102.9 FM

Bangor ME: WEZQ 92.9 FM

Hartford CT: WTIC 1080 AM

Concord NH: WNNH 99.1 FM

Burlington VT: WCPV 101.3 FM

Providence RI: WPRO 630 AM

For additional stations, please check out the broadcast information on patriots.com.

Satellite radio

Station: 227 (New England), 382 (Tennessee)

Line: NE: -2.5 (ML: -140) | BUF: +2.5 (ML: +120)

Over/Under: 43.5

Line: NE: -2.5 (ML: -140) | BUF: +2.5 (ML: +120)

Over/Under: 43.5

Analysis

Analysis

Social media

Social media

Podcasts

Podcasts