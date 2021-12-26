Patriots vs. Bills: Live updates, score, news, game details, open thread

Despite meeting with each other just three weeks ago, it’s not so crazy to say that the New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills will approach their matchup on Sunday as if it were the first time they’re seeing one another.

Of course Buffalo, the loser of that prior matchup, will want to rework their game plan to make for a better result. They were unable to stop the run and had relatively zero offensive success on the ground in a game that made the run-game a necessity. New England, after a dominant effort in the trenches in Buffalo, will of course not be able to follow that same game plan. It’s the NFL, the opponent will adjust and they must stay ahead of that if they want to pull out a second win.

This game will essentially decide the outcome of the AFC East. A Patriots win would eliminate Buffalo from contention, and a Bills win would swing any and all tie breakers in their favor. It’s not technically a hat and t-shirt game, but it’s about as close as it gets. Who will stake their claim to the division? Follow along here to find out! Let’s dance!

Patriots (9-5) vs Bills (8-6)

December 26, 1:00p.m. ET | Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, MA | Broadcast information

Pregame

Inactives

Patriots Inactives: WR Nelson Agholor, QB Jarrett Stidham, S Joshuah Bledsoe, CB JoeJuan Williams, CB Shaun Wade, TE Devin Asiasi | RB Rhamondre Stevenson (COVID), DL Deatrich Wise Jr. (COVID), OL Yasir Durant (COVID) Bills Inactives: RB Matt Breida, DT Star Lotulelei, TE Tommy Sweeney | WR Cole Beasley (COVID), WR Gabriel Davis (COVID), EDGE A.J. Epenesa (COVID), G Jon Feliciano (COVID), G Cody Ford (COVID)

Mac Jones will be without a pair of weapons as Nelson Agholor and Rhamondre Stevenson will not play today. Agholor is out with a concussion while Stevenson is joined by Deatrich Wise Jr. and Yasir Durant on the COVID list. New England also chose to keep Joejuan Williams and Shaun Wade on the sidelines, favoring practice squad cornerback D’Angelo Ross in the slot.

The Bills had a mini COVID outbreak this past week that has been covered to death. Four key contributors on offense and a young pass rusher all out for Buffalo. Joining them are another starter in Star Lotulelei and a pair of reserve offensive players in Tommy Sweeney and Matt Breida.

More updates soon!