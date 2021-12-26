Patriots vs. Bills inactives: Damien Harris, N’Keal Harry active for New England

It was business as usual for the New England Patriots this week as they prepared for a divisional matchup against the Buffalo Bills - a game that has massive divisional and playoff implications. As the resurgence of Covid-19 continues to plague teams across the league, New England made a flurry of roster moves throughout the week to pair with their usual lengthy injury report.

Before Sunday’s 1 p.m. kickoff at Gillette Stadium, let’s take a look at who’s both active and inactive for the Patriots and Bills.

Patriots inactives

DB Joshuah Bledsoe WR Nelson Agholor CB Shaun Wade TE Devin Asiasi QB Jarrett Stidham CB Joejuan Williams

After suffering a hamstring injury in Week 13 against the Buffalo Bills, running back Damien Harris is set to make his return to the Patriots lineup after missing last week’s contest. Joining Harris on the field Sunday will be wide receiver N’Keal Harry, who is good to go after leaving Saturday’s matchup against the Colts early with a hip injury.

On the inactive side, wide receiver Nelson Agholor (concussion) and safety Joshuah Bledsoe (calf) are the lone injured inactives for the Patriots, as both players were ruled out on Friday.

On the Covid-19 front for New England, wide receiver Kendrick Bourne - who was activated off the Covid-19/reserve list on Saturday - will suit up for the Patriots. Running back Rhamondre Stevenson and defensive lineman Deatrich Wise Jr. both will be out however, after being placed on the Covid-19 list Friday and Saturday, respectively.

Reinforcements will be available for the Patriots, as they activated both wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson and defensive tackle Daniel Ekuale off the practice squad as Covid-19 replacements. Cornerback D’Angelo Ross was all elevated as a standard elevation, as Joejuan Williams will be a healthy inactive for the second straight week.

Linebacker Josh Uche was also activated off the injured reserve on Saturday, as he will be active for the first time since Week 10.

Bills inactives

RB Matt Breida TE Tommy Sweeney DT Star Lotulelei

It was a short injury report throughout the week for the Bills, as just defensive tackle Star Lotulelei (personal) was listed. The Bills will be without a number of players on the Covid-19/reserve list however, including wide receivers Cole Beasley and Gabriel Davis, defensive end A.J. Epenesa, and offensive lineman Jon Feliciano and Cody Ford.