Patriots linebackers Matt Judon, Ja’Whaun Bentley added to Covid-19 reserve list

The New England Patriots placed outside linebacker Matt Judon and inside linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley on the Covid-19 reserve list Monday, according to the NFL transaction wire.

Both starters eclipsed 80 percent of the defensive snaps in Sunday’s 33-21 loss to the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium.

Judon, 29, earned his third consecutive Pro Bowl selection last week. The March arrival from the Baltimore Ravens stands with a career-high 12.5 sacks on the season to go with 57 tackles and one fumble recovery.

Bentley, 25, ranks second on the Patriots with 88 tackles. The 2018 fifth-round pick out of Purdue has notched one sack this campaign to go with five stops for loss and the initial three forced fumbles of his tenure.

A total of 106 NFL players were transferred to the Covid-19 list as a result of positive tests between Sunday and Monday.

Running back Rhamondre Stevenson and offensive lineman Yasir Durant remain on the list for the Patriots along with linebackers Harvey Langi, Ronnie Perkins and Cameron McGrone, who were added last week. Wide receiver Kendrick Bourne was activated to the 53-man roster on the eve of New England’s matchup with Buffalo.

The Jacksonville Jaguars visit Foxborough for a 1 p.m. ET kickoff next Sunday.