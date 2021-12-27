Week 16 has been a disappointment for the New England Patriots, who lost their high-stakes matchup with the Buffalo Bills with a final score of 33-21. While Monday night won’t help the Patriots retake the AFC East lead, the game between the Miami Dolphins and New Orleans Saints still has the potential to help the team a bit.

With that said, let’s find out who Patriots fans should root for!

8:15 p.m. ET

Miami Dolphins (7-7) at New Orleans Saints (7-7): Go Saints! Despite their loss to the Bills, the Patriots currently have a 96 percent chance of making the playoffs. That number would climb up to 98 percent in case the Saints come away victoriously tonight. While two percent does not seem like much of a difference, the Dolphins dropping to 7-8 would make it tough for them to overtake New England in the standings: Miami would have to win out, with the Patriots simultaneously losing their final two games of the regular season. | ESPN/fuboTV