It was a rather bitter Boxing Day for New England Patriots fans this weekend. With a chance to grab control of the AFC East, the Patriots instead saw the Buffalo Bills come into Foxborough and accomplish that goal for themselves. The Bills ended up winning with a final score of 33-21 to overtake New England in the standings.

Now with two games remaining, the Patriots need wins, and some help, to secure another division title. They also need better play from their quarterback.

While the story of Sunday’s game might ultimately be what Bills QB Josh Allen did against the New England defense, here at Mac Attack we dive into Patriots first-round rookie Mac Jones. In the loss, Jones completed 14 of 32 passes for 145 yards and a pair of interceptions. Not his finest work.

Breaking down 11 of his plays from Sunday, we dive into the good and bad from Jones’ performance against Buffalo to answer one question: What happened?