New England Patriots news 12/28/21: Have the Patriots been exposed by the Bills?

Daily news and links for Tuesday.

By Bernd Buchmasser
TEAM TALK

LOCAL LINKS

NATIONAL NEWS

  • Ricky O’Donnell (SB Nation) thinks you should not ask Bill Belichick about his New Year’s Resolutions.
  • Dan Hanzus (NFL.com) drops the Patriots one spot in his latest power rankings.
  • Frank Schwab (Yahoo!) drops the Patriots two spots in his latest power rankings.
  • Nick Woyton (Touchdown Wire) drops the Patriots four spots in his latest power rankings.
  • ESPN drops the Patriots five spots in its latest power rankings.
  • Mike Florio (Pro Football Talk) drops the Patriots five spots in his latest power rankings.
  • Jeffri Chadiha (NFL.com) names five decisions that impacted the NFL in 2021.
  • Anthony Treash (Pro Football Focus) unveils his Team of Week 16.

