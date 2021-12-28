TEAM TALK
- Mike Dussault breaks down the Patriots’ critical-down struggles against the Bills.
- Paul Perillo takes a look at the AFC playoff picture after Week 16.
- Mike Dussault shares Matthew Slater’s thoughts on New England’s back-to-back losses.
- Erik Scalavino opens his weekly mailbag, answering questions about the Patriots’ wide receivers, quarterback and ceiling.
- Mike Dussault analyzes Patriots linebackers Matthew Judon and Ja’Whaun Bentley going to the Covid-19 list.
LOCAL LINKS
- Mike Reiss (ESPN) notes that the Patriots defense is looking for answers since the bye week.
- Andrew Callahan (Boston Herald) explains how the Patriots lost control of the AFC East.
- Zack Cox (NESN) analyzes what the Dolphins’ win in Week 16 means for New England.
- Tom E. Curran (NBC Boston) believes the Bills exposed some hard truths about the Patriots defense.
- Steve Balestrieri (PatsFans.com) hands out his report card for Week 16.
- Mike D’Abate (Patriot Maven) takes a look back at his players to watch.
- Dakota Randall (NESN) wonders if the Patriots defense was exposed by the Bills.
- Phil Perry (NBC Boston) hands out grades after New England’s Week 16 debacle.
- Gary Washburn (Boston Globe) wants New England fans to temper their expectations.
- Ben Volin (Boston Globe) thinks order has been restored in the NFL.
- Ryan Hannable (WEEI) believes the Patriots’ seven-game winning streak is negatively impacting the narrative surrounding the team.
NATIONAL NEWS
- Ricky O’Donnell (SB Nation) thinks you should not ask Bill Belichick about his New Year’s Resolutions.
- Dan Hanzus (NFL.com) drops the Patriots one spot in his latest power rankings.
- Frank Schwab (Yahoo!) drops the Patriots two spots in his latest power rankings.
- Nick Woyton (Touchdown Wire) drops the Patriots four spots in his latest power rankings.
- ESPN drops the Patriots five spots in its latest power rankings.
- Mike Florio (Pro Football Talk) drops the Patriots five spots in his latest power rankings.
- Jeffri Chadiha (NFL.com) names five decisions that impacted the NFL in 2021.
- Anthony Treash (Pro Football Focus) unveils his Team of Week 16.
Loading comments...