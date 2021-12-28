Quarterback Brian Hoyer among three Patriots added to Covid-19 reserve list

The New England Patriots have placed quarterback Brian Hoyer and linebackers Josh Uche and Brandon King on the Covid-19 reserve list, as reported Tuesday evening by Mike Reiss of ESPN.

The three additions follow those of defensive starters Matt Judon and Ja’Whaun Bentley due to positive tests on Monday.

Hoyer, 36, has appeared in four games this season while completing 6-of-7 passes for 164 yards and one touchdown. In a quarterback room featuring rookie starter Mac Jones and 2019 fourth-round pick Jarrett Stidham, the 2009 undrafted free agent out of Michigan State stands in his third tour and is second on the depth chart.

Uche, 23, was activated from injured reserve on the eve of Week 16. A 2020 second-round selection, the Michigan product has recorded 10 tackles, three sacks and one fumble recovery through 10 games this campaign.

King, 28, ranks fourth on New England’s special teams with 274 snaps played. After missing the previous two seasons due to a torn quad, the 2015 undrafted free agent from Auburn has recorded 10 tackles in the kicking game.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the NFL and NFL Players Association have adopted the new CDC guidelines that reduce the quarantine time from 10 days to five days for all players who are asymptomatic, including those who are unvaccinated.

Patriots offensive lineman Yasir Durant has been activated to the 53-man roster from Covid-19 reserve, per the league transaction wire. Rookie linebackers Ronnie Perkins and Cameron McGrone have also tested out of protocols and remain on injured reserve and the non-football injury list, respectively.

The Jacksonville Jaguars visit Gillette Stadium for a 1 p.m. ET kickoff on Sunday.