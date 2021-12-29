Patriots Covid-19 tracker: News, positive tests, activations, analysis, and more

Everything you need to know about New England’s Coronavirus situation.

While the introduction of vaccines against Covid-19 has allowed the NFL to return to some level of normalcy, the virus is still impacting life all over the league. The New England Patriots are no exception, having seen multiple players moved to the appropriate reserve list during the regular season.

Here is a quick overview which members of the team are currently in Covid-19 protocols, and who has returned since the start of the regular season.

Patriots currently on the Covid-19 reserve list

The following players are currently on either the reserve/Covid-19 list or the practice squad/Covid-19 list. They do not count against the active roster or practice squad limits:

RB Rhamondre Stevenson (since Dec. 19)

LB Harvey Langi (since Dec. 20)

DE Deatrich Wise Jr (since Dec. 25)

LB Matthew Judon (since Dec. 27)

LB Ja’Whaun Bentley (since Dec. 27)

QB Brian Hoyer (since Dec. 28)

LB Josh Uche (since Dec. 28)

LB Brandon King (since Dec. 28)

According to a new rule adaptations, players who tested positive are eligible to return after five days regardless of vaccination status.

Patriots who have returned from the Covid-19 reserve list

The following players spent time on either the reserve/Covid-19 list or the practice squad/Covid-19 list at one point since roster cutdown day in late August. They have since been cleared to return, however, and have taken their spots on either the 53-man squad, practice squad, or an injury-related reserve list:

OT Isaiah Wynn

OL Michael Onwenu

S Kyle Dugger

TE Dalton Keene (IR)

RB J.J. Taylor

WR Kendrick Bourne

OL Yasir Durant

LB Ronnie Perkins (IR)

LB Cameron McGrone (NFI)

In order to not get lost among all the news coming in, we have created this Covid-19 tracker to keep you up-to-date on all the latest developments and rumors about the Patriots and the ongoing Coronavirus situation.