New England Patriots news 12/29/21: Michael Onwenu embraces his new role

Daily news and links for Wednesday.

By Bernd Buchmasser
NFL: OCT 31 Patriots at Chargers Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

TEAM TALK

  • Paul Perillo notes that fortunes change quickly in the NFL.
  • Mike Dussault opens the notebook to point out that the Patriots offense is aiming for a strong finish to the regular season.
  • Patriots Unfiltered discusses some leftovers from Week 16 plus Covid-19 developments in its latest episode. (2:02:06 audio)
  • Patriots.com publishes its weekly sights and sounds from the game. (3:15 video)

LOCAL LINKS

NATIONAL NEWS

  • Nora Princiotti (The Ringer) writes about the Dolphins’ recent surge and the problem of peaking too late.
  • Michael Baca (NFL.com) lists the NFL’s Players of the Week.
  • Judy Battista (NFL.com) believes that John Madden’s impact on the NFL influenced generations of football fans.
  • Barry Werner (Touchdown Wire) reports that Bruce Arians has tested positive for Covid-19.
  • Charean Williams (Pro Football Talk) notes that Tom Brady received a warning from the league after throwing a tablet.

