TEAM TALK
- Paul Perillo notes that fortunes change quickly in the NFL.
- Mike Dussault opens the notebook to point out that the Patriots offense is aiming for a strong finish to the regular season.
- Patriots Unfiltered discusses some leftovers from Week 16 plus Covid-19 developments in its latest episode. (2:02:06 audio)
- Patriots.com publishes its weekly sights and sounds from the game. (3:15 video)
LOCAL LINKS
- Nick O’Malley (MassLive) points out that Michael Onwenu has embraced his role as a big tight end.
- Karen Guregian (Boston Herald) reports that the Patriots are preparing for all eventualities with Matthew Judon on the Covid-19 list.
- Zack Cox (NESN) shares Josh McDaniels’ thoughts about Mac Jones hitting the rookie wall.
- Jim McBride (Boston Globe) hears from Jerod Mayo about New England’s slow starts.
- Henry McKenna (Patriots Wire) lists what went wrong for the Patriots in Week 16.
- Zack Cox (NESN) relays Josh McDaniels’ statements about getting Jonnu Smith involved more in the offense.
- Christopher L. Gasper (Boston Globe) wants the Patriots to minimize N’Keal Harry’s role.
NATIONAL NEWS
- Nora Princiotti (The Ringer) writes about the Dolphins’ recent surge and the problem of peaking too late.
- Michael Baca (NFL.com) lists the NFL’s Players of the Week.
- Judy Battista (NFL.com) believes that John Madden’s impact on the NFL influenced generations of football fans.
- Barry Werner (Touchdown Wire) reports that Bruce Arians has tested positive for Covid-19.
- Charean Williams (Pro Football Talk) notes that Tom Brady received a warning from the league after throwing a tablet.
