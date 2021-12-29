Patriots vs. Jaguars Wednesday injury report: Nelson Agholor, Joshuah Bledsoe remain sidelined for New England

Quarterback Brian Hoyer, defensive lineman Deatrich Wise Jr. and linebackers Matt Judon, Ja’Whaun Bentley, Josh Uche and Brandon King all remained on the Covid-19 reserve list as the New England Patriots returned to the practice fields.

But an additional two remained sidelined for Wednesday’s work on the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Starting wide receiver Nelson Agholor did not participate while in the NFL’s concussion protocol. And neither did rookie safety Joshuah Bledsoe, who had also been ruled out for Week 16 versus the Buffalo Bills as a result of a calf issue.

Here’s the initial injury report ahead of Sunday’s 1 p.m. ET kickoff at Gillette Stadium.

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

Patriots

WR Nelson Agholor (concussion)

S Joshuah Bledsoe (calf)

Jaguars

TE James O’Shaughnessy (hip)

OT Will Richardson (finger)

Standing with 36 receptions for 450 yards and three touchdowns on the campaign, Agholor has now missed four consecutive practices for New England after sustaining a concussion in the fourth quarter against the Indianapolis Colts. And Bledsoe, drafted No. 188 overall out of Missouri, awaits his NFL debut after being activated from the non-football injury list yet added to the injury report on Christmas Eve.

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

Patriots

RB Damien Harris (hamstring)

RB Brandon Bolden (knee)

WR Jakobi Meyers (thigh)

WR N’Keal Harry (hip)

C David Andrews (shoulder)

DT Christian Barmore (knee)

LB Dont’a Hightower (knee)

CB J.C. Jackson (elbow)

S Adrian Phillips (knee)

K Nick Folk (left knee)

Jaguars

LB Dakota Allen (shoulder)

Meyers out wide, Hightower at linebacker and Jackson in the secondary would be new arrivals on the injury report after picking up respective thigh, knee and elbow ailments versus Buffalo. The rest of New England’s 10 limited participants on Wednesday had previously practiced in that capacity.

FULL PARTICIPATION

Patriots

no players listed

Jaguars

no players listed

While unlisted, Patriots offensive lineman Yasir Durant went without a practice designation following his activation from the Covid-19 reserve list on Tuesday. And on Wednesday, the same went for rookie running back Rhamondre Stevenson and veteran linebacker Harvey Langi. The latter, who had been working back from an MCL sprain, saw his 21-day window to return from injured reserve open at the beginning of December.