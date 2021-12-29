The New England Patriots’ quarterback room lost one of its members on Tuesday, at least temporarily. Veteran Brian Hoyer tested positive for Covid-19 and had to be moved from the active roster to the NFL’s reserve list, and into the necessary isolation.

While the league’s new protocols might allow him to return in time for the Patriots’ upcoming game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Hoyer remains away from the rest of the team for now. That does not mean the 36-year-old does not still have an impact on the other QBs on the roster, especially rookie Mac Jones.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, New England’s QB1 confirmed just that.

“Not to speak for him or anything, but he’s been helping us, just like he would be on any other day,” Jones said about Hoyer.

Hoyer has served as the Patriots’ number two quarterback ever since the team parted ways with incumbent starter Cam Newton in late August. While Hoyer himself was released on the very same day as Newton, he eventually returned a short time later — first via the practice squad and eventually the 53-man roster.

Since then, he has served as a mentor for Jones. And while the youngster has seen the bulk of the action and started all 15 of New England’s games thus far, Hoyer’s role continued to still be a valuable one.

Obviously, the circumstances have now changed. Due to his status, Hoyer is no longer allowed into the facility — missing practice and any other in-person meetings. As Jones revealed, however, he is still staying involved in the process.

“He’s always helped me throughout the week, just getting ready, hopping in there, getting his reps whenever he can, doing all the things he can to help us win,” Jones said. “I know we’ve talked and all that. We’re just going to keep game-planning, and take his advice like I do every week.”

With Hoyer unavailable for the time being, third-year quarterback Jarrett Stidham is set to take over the backup spot behind Jones. That said, Hoyer is expected to resume it once he returns. Until then, he continues to support the Patriots’ starter from afar.