Patriots vs. Jaguars: News, analysis, injuries, previews, final score, and more

Coming off two straight losses, the Patriots are trying to get back on track.

The New England Patriots have lost two straight games and are in dire need of some momentum with the playoffs on the horizon. They will try to find it against one of the worst teams in the NFL: the 2-13 Jacksonville Jaguars will visit Gillette Stadium in Week 17.

The Patriots, owners of a 9-6 record despite their back-to-back defeats, are the clear favorites heading into the game. The question is whether or not they can live up to that status, and if they can play the consistent football not yet shown since returning from their Week 14 bye.

If New England can do just that, it should be in a good position to earn its 10th win of the year and possibly even punch the ticket to the playoffs. Whatever happens, though, we have you covered.

