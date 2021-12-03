 clock menu more-arrow no yes

New England Patriots links 12/03/21 - Rushin’ collusion: Judon, Barmore team up to disrupt

Daily news and links for Friday

By Marima
NFL: NOV 28 Titans at Patriots
DL Christian Barmore and LB Matt Judon
Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

TEAM TALK

LOCAL LINKS

  • Evan Lazar’s Patriots Game Plan: As familiar opponents, Pats-Bills comes down to winning without your fastball
  • Murph (E2GSports) Monster keys to Patriots at Bills. 1. Hate to beat a dead bison but ... get up quick. Get up fast on this team, dig a hole that Allen will need to dig his team out of and he will collapse under the weight.
  • Luke Ervin (PatsBuzz) Five predictions for Patriots vs. Bills. 1. Bill Belichick unveils a defensive gameplan that slows down Josh Allen.
  • Karen Guregian says Buffalo is the next stop on Bill Belichick’s scorched-earth tour.
  • Zack Cox reports the Patriots-Bills forecast calls for nasty weather Monday Night in Buffalo.
  • Darren Hartwell says Mac Jones has seemingly met every challenge he’s faced this season, but history suggests Monday night in Buffalo will be the rookie’s toughest test yet.
  • Henry McKenna (PatriotsWire) Josh McDaniels explains Mac Jones is doing more to win games than meets the eye.
  • Andrew Callahan explains how Jalen Mills is the forgotten key to the Patriots defense. /Good read.
  • Chris Mason relays Matthew Judon pointing out that between him and Christian Barmore rushing, opponents need to ‘pick their poison’. At one point last week, the Titans put four blockers on Barmore as Judon registered a sack.
  • Mike D’Abate (PatriotMaven) Barmore, Judon becoming Patriots new defensive dynamic duo.
  • Marcus Kwesi O’Mard notes ESPN Includes Patriots lineman Michael Onwenu on its list of best players from the 2020 NFL draft class.
  • Dakota Randall knows there’s a lot at stake for the Patriots vs. Bills, but suggests it’s not do-or-die.
  • Zack Cox takes a look at each contender to determine if the Patriots are the best team in the AFC.
  • Ben Volin looks at why Josh Allen and the Bills are in a funk heading into Wee 13: The numbers look dominant on paper, but Buffalo actually hasn’t been playing all that well since its bye week.
  • Mike D’Abate (PatriotMaven) Patriots-Bills Week 13 Injury Report: Langi Returns, eight Pats limited on Thursday.
  • Mike Reiss explains why NFL teams love non-QB passes and who’s best at it. “For us, it’s a backyard play,” Nelson Agholor said. “It brings us back to our grass roots — just throwing it around. We enjoy it.”
  • Danny Jaillet (PatriotsWire) Patriots veteran Devin McCourty has advice for rookies to prepare for Bills Mafia.
  • Michael Hurley decries the ‘blindside block’ rule that reared its ugly head in Saints-Cowboys last night. “The block looked ... like a block. Like a block made 10 million times before on every field that’s held a football game in the history of the sport.”
  • Eric Wilbur tells us what the experts are predicting for Monday night’s Pats-Bills.
  • Michael Hurley makes his Week 13 picks: The Patriots have become the darlings of the national media. What. A. World. Bills win by less than three points.
  • Keith Pearson’s The Bet Box – Week 13. Pats-Bills: Should be a fantastic way to close out Week 13 and will have us eagerly anticipating the rematch less than three weeks later. It’s Super Bowl Monday for Western New York. Bills, 24-20.

NATIONAL NEWS

VIEW FROM BUFFALO

