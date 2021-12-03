New England Patriots links 12/03/21 - Rushin’ collusion: Judon, Barmore team up to disrupt

TEAM TALK
- Patriots-Bills Thursday Injury Report.
- Mike Dussault’s Notebook: Pats eye a wet, windy and wild night in Buffalo.
- Players to watch: Buffalo Bills.
- Mike Dussault gives us a Patriots Pro Bowl voting update.
- What the’re saying: Buffalo Bills.
- Angelique Fiske reports Jakob Johnson stands with victims of domestic violence and Cody Davis represents friend Eric Stevens, Axe ALS for My Cause My Cleats.
- Press Conferences: Jakobi Meyers - Nelson Agholor - Myles Bryant - Matthew Judon - Dont’a Hightower - Matthew Slater.
- One on One with Nick Folk. (3.10 min. video)
- Monday Night Memories: Buffalo Bills. (1 min. video)
- Patriots Playbook 12/3: Bills preview and NFL Week 13 predictions. (2 hours)
- Patriots Unfiltered 12/2: NFL Week 13 Picks, Bills preview, Thursday practice update. (2 hours)
LOCAL LINKS
- Evan Lazar’s Patriots Game Plan: As familiar opponents, Pats-Bills comes down to winning without your fastball
- Murph (E2GSports) Monster keys to Patriots at Bills. 1. Hate to beat a dead bison but ... get up quick. Get up fast on this team, dig a hole that Allen will need to dig his team out of and he will collapse under the weight.
- Luke Ervin (PatsBuzz) Five predictions for Patriots vs. Bills. 1. Bill Belichick unveils a defensive gameplan that slows down Josh Allen.
- Karen Guregian says Buffalo is the next stop on Bill Belichick’s scorched-earth tour.
- Zack Cox reports the Patriots-Bills forecast calls for nasty weather Monday Night in Buffalo.
- Darren Hartwell says Mac Jones has seemingly met every challenge he’s faced this season, but history suggests Monday night in Buffalo will be the rookie’s toughest test yet.
- Henry McKenna (PatriotsWire) Josh McDaniels explains Mac Jones is doing more to win games than meets the eye.
- Andrew Callahan explains how Jalen Mills is the forgotten key to the Patriots defense. /Good read.
- Chris Mason relays Matthew Judon pointing out that between him and Christian Barmore rushing, opponents need to ‘pick their poison’. At one point last week, the Titans put four blockers on Barmore as Judon registered a sack.
- Mike D’Abate (PatriotMaven) Barmore, Judon becoming Patriots new defensive dynamic duo.
- Marcus Kwesi O’Mard notes ESPN Includes Patriots lineman Michael Onwenu on its list of best players from the 2020 NFL draft class.
- Dakota Randall knows there’s a lot at stake for the Patriots vs. Bills, but suggests it’s not do-or-die.
- Zack Cox takes a look at each contender to determine if the Patriots are the best team in the AFC.
- Ben Volin looks at why Josh Allen and the Bills are in a funk heading into Wee 13: The numbers look dominant on paper, but Buffalo actually hasn’t been playing all that well since its bye week.
- Mike D’Abate (PatriotMaven) Patriots-Bills Week 13 Injury Report: Langi Returns, eight Pats limited on Thursday.
- Mike Reiss explains why NFL teams love non-QB passes and who’s best at it. “For us, it’s a backyard play,” Nelson Agholor said. “It brings us back to our grass roots — just throwing it around. We enjoy it.”
- Danny Jaillet (PatriotsWire) Patriots veteran Devin McCourty has advice for rookies to prepare for Bills Mafia.
- Michael Hurley decries the ‘blindside block’ rule that reared its ugly head in Saints-Cowboys last night. “The block looked ... like a block. Like a block made 10 million times before on every field that’s held a football game in the history of the sport.”
- Eric Wilbur tells us what the experts are predicting for Monday night’s Pats-Bills.
- Michael Hurley makes his Week 13 picks: The Patriots have become the darlings of the national media. What. A. World. Bills win by less than three points.
- Keith Pearson’s The Bet Box – Week 13. Pats-Bills: Should be a fantastic way to close out Week 13 and will have us eagerly anticipating the rematch less than three weeks later. It’s Super Bowl Monday for Western New York. Bills, 24-20.
NATIONAL NEWS
- John Wawrow (AP) Bills in familiar spot trailing Patriots as showdown looms.
- Report (AP) Surging Patriots to face inconsistent Bills on Monday Night.
- Charean Williams (ProFootballTalk) Patriots designate Harvey Langi to return from injured reserve.
- John Breech (CBS Sports) NFL strength of schedule: Steelers and Browns have most difficult remaining slates, Packers have third-easiest. Patriots 21st.
- Nick Shook (NFL.com) Top 10 most reliable NFL pass-catchers. No Pats.
- Gil Brandt (NFL.com) Teams better than their records.
- Michael David Smith (ProFootballTalk) Sean Payton got no explanation for blindside block call that went against the Saints.
- Jeremy Willis (ESPN) NFL players show off their 2021 ‘My Cause, My Cleats’ footwear.
- Grant Gordon (NFL.com) Buccaneers WR Antonio Brown, S Mike Edwards, along with FA John Franklin, suspended for COVID-19 violations.
- Vinnie Iyer (Sporting News) NFL picks, predictions against spread Week 13: Bills stop Patriots 23-19. ‘This is a bit of grinding game for both sides with limited rushing success, so the unique dual threat playmaking of Allen will make the difference in a game that stays tight and rather ugly deep into the fourth quarter.’
- Staff (ESPN) NFL Week 13 game picks, schedule guide, fantasy football tips, odds, injuries and more.
- Jason La Canfora (CBS Sports) NFL Week 13 best bets: Dolphins too much for Giants, 49ers keep rolling and more.
- Gregg Rosenthal (NFL.com) Week 13 NFL game picks: Bills edge Pats to retake control of AFC East, 20-17.
- Bill Bender (Sporting News) NFL picks, predictions for Week 13. Patriots win 23-20.
VIEW FROM BUFFALO
- Mark Gaughan (Buffalo News) Josh Allen needs to summon his patience vs. Patriots. ‘Expect the Pats to make Allen take the short-pass gains. Keep Allen from escaping the pocket, especially to the right. Invite the Bills to run the ball. Let’s see how much discipline Allen can show.’
- Sal Maiorana (Democrat & Chronicle) Is the Bills run defense up for the task of stopping the potent Patriots?
- Ryan Talbot (NewYorkUpstate) Mac & Freeze: Patriots QB Jones set to play in coldest game of career vs. Bills.
- Nick Wojton (BillsWire) 4 Patriots players the Bills must game plan for in Week 13.
- Heather Prusak (WIVB) Stefon Diggs compares Pats CB J.C. Jackson to his brother Trevon.
- Sal Maiorana (Democrat & Chronicle) Buffalo Bills lost their best defensive player: What they’ll look like without Tre’Davious White.
- Staff (RochesterFirst) Dane Jackson not expected to ‘be Tre White’ taking over for Bills All-Pro corner.
- Erik Brady (Buffalo News) ‘Hate’ is such a strong word. But when it comes to the Patriots, it fits. /Sooo salty, lolz.
- Dante Lasting (BuffaloBills) Bills players explain why turnovers will decide Monday night’s winner; More notes.
- Adam Unger (WKBW) Bill vs. the Bills: Belichick’s history against Buffalo.
- Matt Parrino (NewYorkUpstate) ESPN analyst calls Bills-Patriots biggest game of the year in NFL.
