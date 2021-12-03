Patriots vs. Bills Friday injury report: Eight remain limited for New England

The New England Patriots practiced with a list of eight limited on Friday as the visit with the Buffalo Bills nears.

That list again included running back Brandon Bolden, center David Andrews and returner Gunner Olszewski due to knee, shoulder and ankle ailments, respectively. And elsewhere, running back J.J. Taylor and safety Kyle Dugger continued to be sidelined on the Covid-19 reserve list.

Here’s the updated injury report ahead of Monday’s 8:15 p.m. ET AFC East kickoff at Highmark Stadium.

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

Patriots

no players listed

Bills

WR Emmanuel Sanders (veteran rest)

As two remain on the Covid-19 reserve list for the Patriots’ active roster, linebackers Jamie Collins and Harvey Langi have both seen their 21-day windows to return from injured reserve open since the start of Bills prep.

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

Patriots

RB Brandon Bolden (knee)

WR Gunner Olszewski (ankle)

OT Trent Brown (calf)

C David Andrews (shoulder)

DT Christian Barmore (knee)

LB Dont’a Hightower (ankle)

LB Ja’Whaun Bentley (ribs)

K Nick Folk (left knee)

Bills

FB Reggie Gilliam (ankle)

DT Star Lotulelei (illness)

LB Matt Milano (shoulder)

A trio of of New England’s partial participants would be new arrivals entering Week 13. Bolden has caught a career-high 31 passes this season, Andrews has played 100 percent of the offensive snaps and Olszewski has averaged 25.1 yards per kickoff return to go with 12.5 yards per punt return. As for Buffalo, Gilliam at fullback was upgraded to limited after sitting out the prior practice with an ankle injury.

FULL PARTICIPATION

Patriots

no players listed

Bills

G Cody Ford (bicep)

The Patriots cleared a group of players on Thursday that included running backs Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson, tight ends Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith as well as punter Jake Bailey. Each of whom had been listed as questionable for Week 12.