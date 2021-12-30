 clock menu more-arrow no yes

New England Patriots news 12/30/21: Patriots players and coaches reflect on John Madden

Daily news and links for Thursday.

By Mark Schofield
TEAM TALK

  • Mike Dussault opens the notebook to illustrate how Bill Belichick and the Patriots remembered John Madden.
  • Angelique Fiske shares some of the best social media moments of the year.
  • Patriots Unfiltered previews the Jacksonville Jaguars and has updates from practice on Wednesday. (Audio)
  • Patriots.com outlines how the organization is offering their first commemorative NFT for the Jacksonville game.

LOCAL LINKS

  • Jeff Howe (The Athletic) dives into how Josh McDaniels’ stock is soaring once again despite his history. ($)
  • Ricky Doyle (NESN) revisits how John Madden’s call at the end of Super Bowl XXXVI introduced the New England dynasty.
  • Zack Cox (NESN) chats with Adrian Phillips on John Madden and the Madden video game franchise.
  • Chris Mason (MassLive) shares how Mac Jones and Trevor Lawrence have a history dating back to their high school days.
  • Danny Jaillet (Patriots Wire) breaks down how Josh McDaniels was not on the initial list of head coach candidates for the Jaguars.
  • Chris Mason (MassLive) on the return of Rhamondre Stevenson from the COVID-19 reserve list.
  • Chris Mason (MassLive) speculates on who would replace Bill Belichick if he were to somehow land on the COVID-19 list. (Fascinating idea for a piece, but let’s hope it never becomes necessary).
  • Joan Vennochi (Boston Globe) has praise for the reporter who asked Bill Belichick about his New Year’s resolutions in the aftermath of the loss to the Buffalo Bills.

NATIONAL NEWS

  • Seth Walder (ESPN) predicts the playoff picture. (New England finishes as the sixth seed).
  • Joe Broback (Pro Football Network) drops his latest mock draft. (New England addresses the secondary in this mock).
  • Jason Owens (Yahoo) on the latest rumors regarding Aaron Rodgers and retirement.
  • Jarrett Bell (USA Today) writes about the legacy of John Madden.
  • Bill Shea (The Athletic) points out that the NFL dominated the NBA on Christmas Day. ($)
  • Pete Prisco (CBS Sports) makes his picks for Week 17 of the NFL season.
  • Travis Gibson (News 4 Jacksonville) dives into the clown movement taking over Jaguars Twitter. (This is why your Twitter timeline might look different these days).
  • Sydney Hunte (Saturday Down South) shares how Connor Barwin believes Cincinnati can beat Alabama on Friday night.

