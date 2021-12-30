Patriots vs. Jaguars Thursday injury report: Starting guard Shaq Mason joins New England’s non-participants

The New England Patriots continued preparations for the Jacksonville Jaguars without quarterback Brian Hoyer as well as linebackers Matt Judon, Ja’Whaun Bentley, Josh Uche and Brandon King.

All five remained on Covid-19 reserve for Thursday’s practice while defensive lineman Deatrich Wise Jr. returned to the fields behind Gillette Stadium.

But right guard Shaq Mason did not. Listed with an illness, he would be a new absence for the active roster as the absences of veteran wide receiver Nelson Agholor and rookie safety Joshuah Bledsoe extended further.

Here’s the second injury report ahead of Sunday’s 1 p.m. ET kickoff.

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

Patriots

WR Nelson Agholor (concussion)

G Shaq Mason (illness)

S Joshuah Bledsoe (calf)

Jaguars

TE James O’Shaughnessy (hip)

Agholor has missed five consecutive practices for New England after sustaining a concussion in Week 15 against the Indianapolis Colts. And Bledsoe, who had been activated off the non-football injury list midway through December, was added to the injury report as a non-participant and ruled out last Friday due to a calf issue. A starting offensive lineman now joins the Patriots’ sidelined group while 27 Jaguars currently reside on the Covid-19 reserve list.

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

Patriots

RB Damien Harris (hamstring)

RB Brandon Bolden (knee)

WR Jakobi Meyers (thigh)

WR N’Keal Harry (hip)

C David Andrews (shoulder)

DT Christian Barmore (knee)

LB Dont’a Hightower (knee)

CB J.C. Jackson (elbow)

S Adrian Phillips (knee)

K Nick Folk (left knee)

Jaguars

LB Dakota Allen (shoulder)

Meyers, Hightower and Jackson surfaced as limited on Wednesday and stayed limited on Thursday. The starters at wide receiver, linebacker and cornerback incurred thigh, knee and elbow injuries, respectively, last weekend against the Buffalo Bills. The rest of New England’s 10 partial participants had previously practiced in that capacity on the way to being tagged as questionable.