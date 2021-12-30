Patriots send Yodny Cajuste to Covid-19 reserve, Joshuah Bledsoe to injured reserve

The New England Patriots sent offensive tackle Yodny Cajuste to Covid-19 reserve and safety Joshuah Bledsoe to injured reserve on Thursday, according to the NFL transaction wire.

Cajuste, 25, becomes the sixth player currently on the Covid-19 list for the Patriots after defensive lineman Deatrich Wise Jr. returned to practice. The West Virginia product, drafted in the third round at No. 101 overall in 2019, has appeared in the initial seven games of his career this season. Cajuste has started twice at right tackle and totaled 81 snaps on offense to go with 24 snaps on special teams.

Bledsoe, 23, had been activated off the non-football injury list earlier in December after undergoing surgery to repair a broken wrist during the pre-draft process. Selected in the sixth round at No. 188 overall in May, the defensive back out of Missouri has yet to make his rookie debut. Added to the injury report last Friday due to a calf issue, Bledsoe remained a non-participant through two practices this week.

Wide receiver Nelson Agholor (concussion) and guard Shaq Mason (illness) would also be sidelined for Thursday’s preparations. An additional 10 members of the active roster were limited.

The Jacksonville Jaguars are scheduled to visit Gillette Stadium for 1 p.m. ET kickoff on Sunday.