Patriots vs. Jaguars Friday injury report: Nelson Agholor out, eight questionable for New England

The New England Patriots have ruled out Nelson Agholor for Week 17 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The wide receiver remained sidelined on New Year’s Eve, marking his sixth consecutive absence while in the NFL’s concussion protocol, as linebacker Dont’a Hightower and safety Adrian Phillips became new absences and are among eight questionable.

But right guard Shaq Mason returned after sitting out the previous practice due to an illness and will go without a game designation.

Here’s the final injury report heading into Sunday’s 1 p.m. ET kickoff at Gillette Stadium.

OUT

Patriots

WR Nelson Agholor (concussion)

Jaguars

TE James O’Shaughnessy (hip)

Ruled out for a second straight game, Agholor sustained a concussion in the fourth quarter against the Indianapolis Colts on Dec. 18. The March arrival has accounted for 36 receptions, 450 yards and three touchdowns on the season. Additionally, quarterback Brian Hoyer, offensive tackle Yodny Cajuste and linebackers Matt Judon, Ja’Whaun Bentley, Josh Uche and Brandon King all continue to reside on the Covid-19 reserve list for New England. And 21 players do for Jacksonville.

QUESTIONABLE

Patriots

RB Damien Harris (hamstring)

WR Jakobi Meyers (thigh)

DT Christian Barmore (knee)

LB Dont’a Hightower (knee)

CB J.C. Jackson (elbow)

S Adrian Phillips (illness/knee)

S Kyle Dugger (hamstring)

K Nick Folk (left knee)

Jaguars

LB Dakota Allen (shoulder)

Along with Mason, running back Brandon Bolden, wide receiver N’Keal Harry and center David Andrews will also go without game statuses for the Patriots. And six of New England’s questionable finished preparations for Jacksonville as limited participants, including Dugger, who leads the defense in tackles. The 2020 second-round safety was added to the injury report on Friday due to a hamstring issue.