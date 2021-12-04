Patriots vs. Bills Saturday injury report: New England lists eight as questionable for AFC East matchup

The New England Patriots have designated eight as questionable for Monday’s AFC East visit with the Buffalo Bills.

Running back J.J. Taylor and safety Kyle Dugger do not reside among them while on the Covid-19 reserve list. But neither does linebacker Dont’a Hightower, who was removed from New England’s half of the injury report after previously being listed as limited due to an ankle ailment.

The team captain was not spotted by reporters during the open portion of Saturday’s practice in Foxborough.

Here are the game statuses ahead of the 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff Highmark Stadium.

QUESTIONABLE

Patriots

RB Brandon Bolden (knee)

WR Gunner Olszewski (ankle)

OT Trent Brown (calf)

C David Andrews (shoulder)

DT Christian Barmore (knee)

LB Ja’Whaun Bentley (ribs)

LB Ronnie Perkins (illness)

K Nick Folk (left knee)

Bills

FB Reggie Gilliam (ankle)

G Cody Ford (bicep)

DE Efe Obada (hip)

Dealing with an illness, Perkins marked the lone new absence for the Patriots on Saturday aside from the aforementioned pair on the Covid-19 list. The rookie outside linebacker out of Oklahoma awaits his NFL debut. The remainder of New England’s questionable all participated in a limited capacity throughout preparations for Buffalo. Bolden in the backfield, Andrews at center and Olszewski in the return game were added to the injury report after Week 12 due to knee, shoulder and ankle issues, respectively. And for the Bills, defensive starters in Star Lotulelei and Matt Milano both cleared the injury report, leaving three as questionable.