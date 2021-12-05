Patriots downgrade rookie linebacker Ronnie Perkins to out for Week 13 against Bills

The New England Patriots downgraded rookie outside linebacker Ronnie Perkins to out for Monday’s AFC East matchup with the Buffalo Bills.

Perkins, who missed Saturday’s practice due to an illness, had been added to the final injury report as questionable.

The 22-year-old Oklahoma product arrived in the third round of April’s draft at No. 96 overall. His official NFL debut awaits after a preseason that included six solo tackles and six quarterback hurries over the course of 96 defensive snaps, according to Pro Football Focus.

Running back J.J. Taylor and safety Kyle Dugger remain on the Covid-19 reserve list while seven members of New England’s active roster remain listed as questionable to face Buffalo.

That list includes running back Brandon Bolden, wide receiver Gunner Olszewski, offensive linemen Trent Brown and David Andrews, defensive lineman Christian Barmore, linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley and kicker Nick Folk.

Monday’s kickoff at Highmark Stadium is set for 8:15 p.m. ET.