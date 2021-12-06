Patriots vs. Bills: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, channels, radio, streaming, betting odds

This is a big one folks.

Seven weeks after falling to 2-4, the New England Patriots are now in the drivers seat in the AFC East. Holding a half game lead over the Buffalo Bills in the division standing, this Monday night matchup will have some serious implications on the outcome of the division. Each team currently has a 50% chance to take home the east’s crown, with a win on Monday Night Football, the Patriots could improve those odds tremendously. Here is how you can follow along on their quest to do so.

New England Patriots (8-4) vs Buffalo Bills (7-4)

Date: Monday, Dec. 6, 2021

Kickoff: 8:15 p.m. ET

Location: Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, NY

SB Nation affiliate: Buffalo Rumblings

Broadcast

Network: ESPN

Team: Steve Levy (play-by-play), Louis Riddick (color commentary), Brian Griese (color commentary), Lisa Salter (sideline)

Alternate Broadcast Team: Peyton and Eli Manning (ESPN2)

Replay streaming: NFL Game Pass US

International live streaming: NFL Game Pass International

Local Radio

Station: 98.5 FM The Sports Hub

Broadcast team: Bob Socci (play-by-play), Scott Zolak (color commentary)

98.5 FM is available through the following stations:

Boston MA: WBZ 98.5 FM

Springfield MA: WAQY 102.1 FM

Worcester MA: WWFX 100.1 FM

Milford MA: WMRC 101.3 FM / 1490 AM

Portland ME: WBLM 102.9 FM

Bangor ME: WEZQ 92.9 FM

Hartford CT: WTIC 1080 AM

Concord NH: WNNH 99.1 FM

Burlington VT: WCPV 101.3 FM

Providence RI: WPRO 630 AM

For additional stations, please check out the broadcast information on patriots.com.

Satellite radio

Station: 226 (New England), 225 (Buffalo)

Line: NE: +3 (ML: +130) | BUF: -3 (ML: -150)

Over/Under: 45

Analysis

Social media

Podcasts

