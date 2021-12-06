The winners of six straight games, the New England Patriots are heading into Week 13 in a promising position: they are one of the hottest teams in football, and a realistic contender for not just the AFC East title but the number one playoff seed in the conference.

In order to help earn both of them, however, they will need to dethrone the reigning division champions — a process that might very much begin in Week 13: the Patriots will travel to Western New York to take on the 7-4 Buffalo Bills.

The AFC East will not be decided during the Monday night matchup between the two rivals, but a victory would go a long way towards one team establishing itself as the front-runner. Holding a head-to-head advantage, after all, would be big as far as tie-breaking procedures are concerned.

With all that said, please enjoy this story stream of Pats Pulpits’ pre- and post-game coverage of the game.