 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

New England Patriots links 12/06/21 - MNF Patriots at Bills: Game plans, previews, keys to victory

Daily news and links for Monday

By Marima
/ new
New England Patriots v Los Angeles Chargers
Jakobi Meyers snatches a pass
Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images

TEAM TALK

LOCAL LINKS

NATIONAL NEWS

  • Tyler Sullivan (CBS Sports) Patriots notebook: Mac Jones vs. Buffalo weather is more intriguing than Mac Jones vs. Bills Mafia.
  • Doug Farrar (TouchdownWire) Why the Patriots’ rushing attack will be the Bills’ biggest challenge.
  • Cameron Filipe (Football Zebras) Week 13 referee assignments. Patriots at Bills: Bill Vinovich.
  • Patrick Djordjevic (ESPN) The faith, family and ‘football genius’ driving Patriots touchdown machine Hunter Henry.
  • Michael David Smith (ProFootballTalk) Patriots announce return of popular throwback uniforms in 2022.
  • Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Kendrick Bourne avoids taunting fine for quick flash of peace sign at Buster Skrine. /Second article on this. Florio so mad.
  • Albert Breer (SI) Monday Morning QB: T.J. Watt explains how the Steelers did just enough to beat the Ravens; Plus, Russell Wilson on stopping a skid, Dan Quinn as interim coach, Jared Goff on a Lions win(!); More from Week 13.
  • Peter King (ProFootballTalk) FMIA Week 13: ‘Seven shots’—How T.J. Watt and Steelers kept playoff hopes alive by stopping Ravens late.
  • NFL Nation (ESPN) NFL Week 13 takeaways: What we learned, big questions for every game and future team outlooks.
  • Around the NFL (NFL.com) 2021 NFL season, Week 13: What we learned from Sunday’s games.
  • Nate Davis (USA Today) 32 things we learned from Week 13 of 2021 NFL season: Star players shine with clutch performances.
  • Jason La Canfora (CBS Sports) NFL insider notes: Chargers learning to overcome their own demons, plus more from Week 13.
  • John Breech (CBS Sports) NFL Week 13 grades.
  • Rodger Sherman (The Ringer) The winners and losers of NFL Week 13.
  • Charean Williams (ProFootballTalk) Tom Brady-Rob Gronkowski connect for 89th career touchdown, second in NFL history. They trail tonly Peyton Manning and Marvin Harrison, who connected for 112 regular-season touchdowns.
  • Frank Schwab (Yahoo! Sports) John Harbaugh goes for 2 and the win, it doesn’t work and Steelers hang on to beat Ravens. /Couldn’t have happened to a nicer team, lol.
  • Kevin Seifert (ESPN) Playoff picture 2021: Week 13 standings, bracket, scenarios and outlook for the postseason.
  • Cody Benjamin (CBS Sports) Full postseason standings, wild card race, projected opening matchups.
  • Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) College coaching pay sends “shock waves” through the NFL.
  • Alaina Getzenberg (ESPN) Bills have been carried by defense without stars, but now face their biggest challenge short-handed.

More From Pats Pulpit

Loading comments...