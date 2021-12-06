New England Patriots links 12/06/21 - MNF Patriots at Bills: Game plans, previews, keys to victory

TEAM TALK
- Patriots-Bills latest Injury Report.
- Transactions: Patriots sign K Quinn Nordin to the practice squad.
- Mike Dussualt’s Notebook: High school championships a nice flashback for Harris.
- Mike Dussault’s Notebook: Belichick geared up for another Bills battle, no matter the conditions.
- Angelique Fiske notes Christian Barmore is using My Cause My Cleats to shine light on his mother’s battle with MS.
- Press Conferences: Deatrich Wise Jr. - Damien Harris.
- Patriots All Access: Bills Preview, Nick Folk 1-on-1; More. (40.21 min. video)
- Photos: Patriots travel to Buffalo.
LOCAL LINKS
- Mike D’Abate (PatriotMaven) Patriots vs. Bills: Three to watch on offense against Buffalo.
- Ryan Hannable’s Patriots-Bills preview: 3 keys to the game, fun facts, prediction.
- Chris Mason Patriots at Buffalo preview: Predictions, point spread, game plans, matchups and more.
- Hal Bent (FullPressCoverage) Game preview: Patriots offensive strategy and Patriots defensive strategy.
- Alex Barth gives us his Patriots vs. Bills key matchups: When Pats have the ball: David Andrews vs. Star Lotulelei.
- Andrew Callahan lays out how Mac Jones and the Patriots can beat the Bills on Monday Night Football. 1. Flood the field with misdirection.
- Phil Perry explains why the Patriots’ style of play could give them an edge vs. Bills tonight.
- Karen Guregian believes that corralling Josh Allen should be the first order of business for the defense tonight.
- John Rooke (FullPressCoverage) Patriots at Bills, what to watch for: The game within the game at Buffalo.
- Clare Cooper (PatsPropaganda) Buffalo here we come! Preview and predictions.
- Danny Jaillet (PatriotsWire) 4 Patriots who will need to step up vs. Buffalo Bills on Monday. 1. Jakobi Meyers.
- Henry McKenna (PatriotsWire) 9 burning questions for Patriots-Bills in Week 13. 1. What’s the current assessment of Josh Allen? He was probably the 3rd best QB in the NFL last year. What’s up now that he seems to be struggling?
- Matt Cassel shares some advice for Mac Jones on dealing with the Bills Mafia and bad weather.
- Conor Roche finds J.C. Jackson ‘looking forward’ to facing Stefon Diggs after last season’s matchups.
- Chad Finn believes the Bills will be a true test, but the Pats and Mac Jones should have the answers
- Andrew Callahan notes the Patriots-Bills weather forecasts call for possible snow, whipping winds tonight.
- WEEI highlights guest Boomer Esiason explaining why he’s picking the Patriots to beat the Bills.
- CBS Boston notes there are no Patriots players ruled out ahead of tonight’s game.
- Chad Finn points out that Patriots fans have their choice: Traditional ‘Monday Night Football’ broadcast or ‘Manning Cast.’
- Mike Reiss shares some quick-hit weekend thoughts: Kurt Warner impressed with Patriots QB Mac Jones, says rookie’s ceiling still a mystery; Kyle Dugger’s void; More.
- Ian Logue (PatsFans) Patriots weekend news, AFC East notes: Showdown looming in Buffalo, Jones’ growth has been impressive.
- Ryan Hannable’s Sunday 7: Possible explanation for Patriots offense getting off to slow start; More.
- Levan Reid’s News and Notes for Patriots-Bills Week 13 matchup: This is the sixth Monday night meeting between the Patriots and the Bills.The Patriots are 4-1 against the Bills on Monday night.
- Mike Reiss spotlights the “thunder and thunder” powerful RB duo of Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson.
- Mike Reiss talks about Kendrick Bourne delivering excitement and fun in his first year with the Patriots.
- Tom E. Curran explains why Mac Jones excelling on his rookie deal is a disaster for the Bills and the rest of the NFL.
- Mike D’Abate (PatriotMaven) Welcome back: Patriots return to top spot in AFC.
- Ryan Hannable reports the Patriots will go into Monday night vs. Bills at the top of the AFC standings.
- Evan Lazar opens his Patriots Mailbag: Did the Pats finally find a productive trio at wide receiver?
- Phil Perry’s Patriots mailbag: Answering your questions entering Week 13 vs. Bills.
- Mike D’Abate (PatriotMaven) Mailbag Part I: Winter weather, Jackson vs. Diggs, regarding Harry. and Part II: Collins back? Uche underachieving? Mac to the max?
- Chris Mason’s Patriots Mailbag: Where does Matthew Judon rank among Bill Belichick’s best free agent signings in New England?
NATIONAL NEWS
- Tyler Sullivan (CBS Sports) Patriots notebook: Mac Jones vs. Buffalo weather is more intriguing than Mac Jones vs. Bills Mafia.
- Doug Farrar (TouchdownWire) Why the Patriots’ rushing attack will be the Bills’ biggest challenge.
- Cameron Filipe (Football Zebras) Week 13 referee assignments. Patriots at Bills: Bill Vinovich.
- Patrick Djordjevic (ESPN) The faith, family and ‘football genius’ driving Patriots touchdown machine Hunter Henry.
- Michael David Smith (ProFootballTalk) Patriots announce return of popular throwback uniforms in 2022.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Kendrick Bourne avoids taunting fine for quick flash of peace sign at Buster Skrine. /Second article on this. Florio so mad.
- Albert Breer (SI) Monday Morning QB: T.J. Watt explains how the Steelers did just enough to beat the Ravens; Plus, Russell Wilson on stopping a skid, Dan Quinn as interim coach, Jared Goff on a Lions win(!); More from Week 13.
- Peter King (ProFootballTalk) FMIA Week 13: ‘Seven shots’—How T.J. Watt and Steelers kept playoff hopes alive by stopping Ravens late.
- NFL Nation (ESPN) NFL Week 13 takeaways: What we learned, big questions for every game and future team outlooks.
- Around the NFL (NFL.com) 2021 NFL season, Week 13: What we learned from Sunday’s games.
- Nate Davis (USA Today) 32 things we learned from Week 13 of 2021 NFL season: Star players shine with clutch performances.
- Jason La Canfora (CBS Sports) NFL insider notes: Chargers learning to overcome their own demons, plus more from Week 13.
- John Breech (CBS Sports) NFL Week 13 grades.
- Rodger Sherman (The Ringer) The winners and losers of NFL Week 13.
- Charean Williams (ProFootballTalk) Tom Brady-Rob Gronkowski connect for 89th career touchdown, second in NFL history. They trail tonly Peyton Manning and Marvin Harrison, who connected for 112 regular-season touchdowns.
- Frank Schwab (Yahoo! Sports) John Harbaugh goes for 2 and the win, it doesn’t work and Steelers hang on to beat Ravens. /Couldn’t have happened to a nicer team, lol.
- Kevin Seifert (ESPN) Playoff picture 2021: Week 13 standings, bracket, scenarios and outlook for the postseason.
- Cody Benjamin (CBS Sports) Full postseason standings, wild card race, projected opening matchups.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) College coaching pay sends “shock waves” through the NFL.
- Alaina Getzenberg (ESPN) Bills have been carried by defense without stars, but now face their biggest challenge short-handed.
