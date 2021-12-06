Patriots vs. Bills: Live updates, score, news, game details, open thread

The New England Patriots will take on the Buffalo Bills tonight in a battle for the #1 seed in the AFC East, and potential top spot in the entire conference. Would you have believed me if I said that seven weeks ago?

Even after a six game winning streak where they’ve looked like the best team in baseball, it’s hard to believe that this is the spot that New England finds themselves in. This is the same team that started off 2-4. This also the same team that has still yet to have a bye week due to the NFL’s new scheduling format. It’s the same team that entered this season with a litany of newcomers that self admittedly had their reserves about playing in New England.

With all of those factors, the Patriots have still broken through as a contender, and with a win tonight over the AFC East’s preseason favorite, they can firmly plant themselves into the drivers seat in the AFC. This game will be a sloppy one, with two teams scratching and clawing for a top seed in some nasty weather. Who can put in a full 60-minute effort and eek out a victory? Follow along here to find out! Let’s dance!

Live Score: 1Q - Patriots 8 : 0 Bills

December 6, 8:15p.m. ET | Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, NY | Broadcast information

Pregame

Inactives

Patriots Inactives: QB Jarrett Stidham, TE Devin Asiasi, OLB Ronnie Perkins, OL Yasir Durant, CB Shaun Wade, LB Jahlani Tavai Bills Inactives: WR Marquez Stevenson, FB Reggie Gilliam, DE Efe Obada, WR Isaiah McKenzie, OL Jamil Douglas, DT Vernon Butler.

Though he doesn't find himself on the inactive list, the most notable absence tonight will come in the form of Kyle Dugger, who landed on the COVID list this past Wednesday. Daniel Ekuale was elevated from New England’s practice squad as his COVID replacement, while CB Sean Davis was a standard elevation. Wade and Tavai were new additions to the list last week with the only player coming off being J.J. Taylor, who is on the COVID list with Dugger.

The Bills’ inactive list was full of healthy scratches as their only inactive players listed on this week’s injury report were Gilliam and Obada.

Coin Toss

In Buffalo, the Patriots called the coin toss. Of course Matthew Slater called heads and saw the coin land tails. Buffalo deferred their choice to the second half, meaning Mac Jones and the Patriots would start one offense.

First Quarter

N’Keal Harry (you read that right) was back to receive the opening kickoff, but Tyler Bass booted the ball 15 rows deep into the end zone seats. The 30+ mph winds will be a huge factor in this one. New England started on the ground, handing the ball of to Damien Harris three straight times, netting -1 yard in total. Jake Bailey came on to punt against the wind, and booted a line drive just 38 yards.

Buffalo took over at their own 48-yard line do to the poor punt. Buffalo followed a similar path as New England, keeping it on the ground on downs one and two. After gaining just three yards, Buffalo chose to pass on 3rd-and-7, where Josh Allen’s pass was dropped by Dawson Knox. Back-to-back punts to start in the wild weather. Matt Haack, with the wind to his back, saw the ball sail into the end zone for a touchback.

Back to the ground, Damien Harris picked up two yards on first down and four yards on second down. On third down, Brandon Bolden took a draw for -1 yard, forcing yet another Patriots punt. Zero pass attempt for Mac Jones through two drives. Jake Bailey came back on to punt, and kicked a rocket that the wind blew directly back towards him, netting just 15 yards, giving Buffalo even better field position on their second drive.

On their second drive, Buffalo took over at the Patriots 40-yard line. They came out throwing the ball, but J.C. Jackson introduced himself to Emmanuel Sanders rather rudely, dropping him for a three yard loss. A Devin Singletary run got the yardage back, and a neutral zone infraction on Matthew Judon set the Bills up with a more manageable 3rd-and-4. Buffalo would pick up a first down on the next play, a short Josh Allen pass to Matt Breida. One play later, Breida fumbled and Lawrence Guy scooped it up to kill the first momentous drive of the day.

Back for drive number three, the Patriots returned to the ground for a loss of one. This time the handoff went to Jonnu Smith instead of Harris. One play later, another handoff to a non-running back, Nelson Agholor took an end around for six yards to set up a 3rd-and-5. One play later, Harris got another carry and took it 64 yards for a touchdown. With Buffalo selling out on the run, he had to break one tackle to take it all the way. With the wind being such a factor, New England went for two and Brandon Bolden took a toss into the end zone for the conversion. [Patriots 8 : 0 Bills]