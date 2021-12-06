Patriots activate Jamie Collins from injured reserve, two from practice squad ahead of Bills matchup

The New England Patriots activated veteran linebacker Jamie Collins from injured reserve in advance of Monday night’s matchup with the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.

Collins, 32, had been moved to injured reserve on Nov. 13 due to an ankle injury before seeing his 21-day practice window open on Dec. 1.

The Southern Mississippi product’s third tour with the organization that drafted him in the second round back in 2013 has spanned five appearances. He has recorded seven tackles, one sack and one interception over that span while playing 59 snaps on defense and 44 snaps on special teams.

Agent David Canter of GSE Worldwide announced the return from IR for Collins, who reached a one-year deal in the fall following his release from the Detroit Lions.

The Patriots also called up defensive tackle Daniel Ekuale as a Covid-19 replacement and defensive back Sean Davis as a standard elevation from the practice squad. Both will fill openings as running back J.J. Taylor and starting safety Kyle Dugger remain on the Covid-19 reserve list.

Ekuale, 27, previously checked into two games for New England as an elevation after arriving on the practice squad at its formation. The 2018 undrafted free agent from Washington State, who made initial stops with the Cleveland Browns and the Jacksonville Jaguars, has recorded one sack through 31 defensive snaps with the Patriots.

Davis, 28, signed to New England’s practice squad on Oct. 13 after serving as an elevation for both the Indianapolis Colts and Cincinnati Bengals to begin the season. A 2016 Pittsburgh Steelers second-round pick out of Maryland, Davis has appeared in 68 games and started 42 during his career. He stands with 259 tackles, 2.5 sacks, five interceptions, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries.

The AFC East kickoff in Orchard Park is set for 8:15 p.m. ET.