Patriots vs. Bills inactives: Jamie Collins activated, Kyle Dugger out

The New England Patriots are set to take on the Buffalo Bills for a Monday night matchup with massive divisional implications. Before the teams kickoff in the windy, snowy, and cold Highmark Stadium, let’s take a look at who’s in and who’s out for both squads.

Patriots inactives

DE Ronnie Perkins TE Devin Asiasi QB Jarrett Stidham G Yasir Durant CB Shaun Wade MLB Jahlani Tavai

No major surprises for the Patriots this week, as only one player who received a questionable tag - Ronnie Perkins - will be inactive. Perkins, who is dealing with an illness, was declared out on Sunday.

Linebacker Jahlani Tavai will be a healthy inactive for New England after suiting up for nine of their previous 12 games. The scratch likely comes after the team activated linebacker Jamie Collins off the injured reserve, and linebacker Dont’a Hightower (ankle) was removed from the injury report earlier this week.

After being active for the last two games, cornerback Shaun Wade resorts back to the sideline for Monday night. Defensive back Sean Davis, who was elevated off the practice squad, will be active, as well as defensive lineman Daniel Ekuale.

New England will be without safety Kyle Dugger on the defensive side of the ball, as the safety was not removed from the Covid-19/reserve list. J.J. Taylor, who also remains on the Covid-19/reserve list, is sidelined as well.

Bills inactives

WR Isaiah McKenzie WR Marquez Stevenson FB Reggie Gilliam G Jamil Douglas DT Vernon Butler DE Efe Obada

Buffalo’s main loss is cornerback Tre’Davious White, who was placed on injured reserve earlier this week with a torn ACL. Cornerback Dane Jackson is expected to start in his place, but either secondary may not be tested very much in these conditions. The Bills also did not activate starting left guard Jon Feliciano from injured reserve, as Ike Boettger is expected to draw another start.