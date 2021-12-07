Daniel Ekuale, Sean Davis revert to Patriots’ practice squad following Week 13

Daniel Ekuale and Sean Davis reverted to the New England Patriots’ practice squad following Monday night’s 14-10 wind battle with the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park.

The defensive tackle served as a Covid-19 replacement while the defensive back served as a standard elevation, per the NFL transaction wire.

Ekuale, 27, recorded his second sack in three appearances with New England, taking down Bills quarterback Josh Allen for a loss of five yards prior to halftime. The 2018 undrafted free agent out of Washington State, who has also been a member of the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars, saw eight snaps along the defensive line. He’s seen a total of 39 since joining the practice squad at its formation in September.

Davis, 28, played five snaps in the secondary in his Patriots debut with starting safety Kyle Dugger remaining on the Covid-19 reserve list. The Maryland product previously appeared in four games this year as an elevation for the Cincinnati Bengals and Indianapolis Colts before signing in October. A 2016 Pittsburgh Steelers second-round pick, Davis has made 42 career starts while accruing 259 tackles, 2.5 sacks, five interceptions, one forced fumble and two recoveries.

The Patriots, now atop the AFC with a 9-4 record, enter the bye week with an opening on the practice squad.