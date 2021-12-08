Mac Jones on Patriots’ win over Bills: ‘It was a game I will remember forever’

It was a game unlike any before for the New England Patriots on Monday night. Playing in a high-wind weather storm, the Patriots threw the ball a franchise low three times en route to a 14-10 victory over the Buffalo Bills.

For rookie quarterback Mac Jones, it was a game he’ll never forget.

“It was a game I will remember forever,” Jones explained Monday in his weekly appearance on WEEI’s Merloni and Fauria. “It was a lot of fun.”

Jones’ final stat line consisted of just two completions on three attempts for 19 yards. He completed just one pass in each half, as he tied the lowest completion total in franchise history. At one point, New England ran the ball on 32 straight plays, the longest streak of rushes by a team in a game over the last 40 seasons.

“We knew that the weather was potentially an issue and our goal was to not turn the ball over and control the ball,” Jones said. “If we needed to throw it, we were going to, but just the situation with the score, it worked out perfectly.”

The game script brought Jones flashbacks to his high school days at Bolles School in Jacksonville, Florida, where he was not asked to throw much. But, Jones did not care about his stat line, as long as his team secured a win.

“I’m sure my coach (Corky Rodgers), rest his soul, is up there smiling right now about all the run plays we ran,” Jones said on WEEI. “That was obviously something that I never had an issue with. In high school, if I wanted to throw more I would have left the school I was at. I never felt that way and I always just want to win the game, regardless.”

While Jones’ role in the Patriots game plan stole the show Monday, the rookie quarterback made headlines throughout the week for trademarking “MJ10” and “Mac10”.

“I just wanted to protect myself, and my team off the field does a great job off the field protecting me,” Jones said when asked about the reasons behind the trademarks. “So in the future if I ever have to use them, which I don’t have plans on using them any time soon, I just have them protected so that someone doesn’t buy them and then make me pay a lot more money for them.”

Jones will have plenty of time to decide the best way to put his newly acquired trademarks to use, but for now his focus remains on the football field. As the Patriots enter their Week 14 bye, the rookie quarterback plans to lay low and get ready for a Week 15 Saturday matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.

“I’ll probably maybe go out to dinner or something, nothing crazy,” he said. “A lot of guys, that’s what they said, just take some time off and be ready for the next week.”