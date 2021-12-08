 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Final Score Patriots 14 : 10 Bills

New England Patriots links 12/08/21 - 2021 Patriots embody team-first mentality

Daily news and links for Wednesday

By Marima
NFL: New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills
Matt Judon celebrates
Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

TEAM TALK

LOCAL LINKS

  • Evan Lazar’s Advanced Stats Report: The metrics behind the Patriots’ run-heavy victory over the Bills.
  • Andrew Callahan’s Film review: How the Patriots bullied the Bills in Buffalo.
  • Zack Coxsnap count analysis: How Pats ran over the Bills with jumbo sets and beat them with bully ball.
  • Mike D’Abate (PatriotMaven) Patriots 2021 Week 13 snap counts: Interpretations and implications.
  • Henry McKenna (PatriotsWire) The Patriots ran the same exact play endlessly against the Bills.
  • Jerry Thornton shares his knee-jerk reactions to Week 13, Patriots vs. Bills: Simply put, in a lifetime squandered watching NFL football, I’ve never seen anything like this game. It almost defies comparison.
  • Michael Hurley serves up some still-warm leftover Patriots thoughts: Sometimes you have to let the Bills just Bills themselves; More.
  • Bill Burt writes Belichick rules the NFL ... again. “This unit of Patriot Wayers have taken on a life of their own. Belichick has rebuilt this group, almost to a “T,” like he did when he started this thing two decades ago.” /Good read.
  • Mark Daniels says the New England Patriots are for real and they look like legitimate Super Bowl contenders.
  • Evan Lazar finds the Patriots defense’s standout performance was the real story Monday night: The Pats upset the Bills by passing the ball only three times because their defense had its best performance of the season.
  • Mike D’Abate (PatriotMaven) Patriots’ lessons-learned from Week 13 victory over the Bills.
  • Mark Morse (PatsFans) 15 Observations from victory over the Buffalo Bills. 1. It started with the Offensive Line dominating the Bills’ defense.
  • Ian Logue (PatsFas) 5 Thoughts on Monday Night’s Patriots win over the Bills. 1) Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott was seen fuming quite often during Monday night’s broadcast, which was a little funny to watch...
  • Nick Caruso (BostonSportsWave) Patriots Week 13 Notebook: The new era passes another test.
  • Danny Jaillet (PatriotsWire) 4 wild stats from the Patriots’ unique victory over the Bills.
  • John Rooke (FullPressCoverage) Nitpicks & Nitwits: In Bill do you still trust?
  • Henry McKenna (PatriotsWire) Bill Belichick got to live his dream in the Patriots’ win over the Bills
  • Dakota Randall says that unfortunately, Pats-Bills didn’t teach us much about either team.
  • Matt Dolloff writes the Bills redefined the term ‘salty’ after losing to the Patriots. /Rex Ryan punching a wall and cursing before his post-Pats loss presser in 2014 wasn’t even this salty.
  • Phil Perry’s Patriots report card: Pats’ incredible O-line imposes will on Bills.
  • Sean T. McGuire notes New England controlled the line of scrimmage in their Week 13 win, and the grades given out by PFF depicted it.
  • Robert Alvarez (PatsFans) Best of social media: Week 13 Patriots vs Bills.
  • CBS Boston reports Jonnu Smith was making spirits bright at the Boys and Girls Club in Dorchester. “This is what really matters.”
  • Jacob Camenker (Sporting News): Did Bill Belichick troll the Bills by wearing a Navy mask before Patriots’ ‘Monday Night Football’ win?
  • Adam London relays Peyton Manning explaining the difficulty of facing a Bill Belichick-coached defense.
  • Zack Cox notes Kendrick Bourne touched the ball just once Monday night but he didn’t seem to mind. “I care about WINS!” the wide receiver tweeted Tuesday, “not fantasy points!”
  • Henry McKenna (PatriotsWire) Analytics are predicting a Patriots-Buccaneers Super Bowl, and it would be glorious.
  • Locked On Patriots podcast: Mike D’Abate and Steve Balestrieri break down the Pats victory in Buffalo. (42 min.)

NATIONAL NEWS

