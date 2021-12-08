New England Patriots links 12/08/21 - 2021 Patriots embody team-first mentality

TEAM TALK
- Mike Dussault breaks down the Patriots’ big rushing night vs. Bills.
- Paul Perillo talks about the AFC playoff picture: Pats all alone at the top.
- Erik Scalavino tackles this week’s Patriots Mailbag: Post-Buffalo, pre-Bye edition.
- Paul Perillo’s NFL Notes: Plenty of good, not great teams in 2021; More.
- Angelique Fiske highlights Peyton Manning sharing a funny anecdote about Mac Jones not checking his phone during the week on MNF.
- Press Conference transcript: Bill Belichick.
- Inside the Patriots locker room after the win over the Bills. (1.19 min. video)
- From NFLN: Brian Baldinger’s film breakdown of Patriots’ rushing dominance vs. Bills in Week 13. (3 min. video)
- WEEI Patriots Tuesday: Bill Belichick - Mac Jones.
- Patriots Unfiltered 12/7: Bills recap, New England atop AFC. (2 hours)
LOCAL LINKS
- Evan Lazar’s Advanced Stats Report: The metrics behind the Patriots’ run-heavy victory over the Bills.
- Andrew Callahan’s Film review: How the Patriots bullied the Bills in Buffalo.
- Zack Cox’ snap count analysis: How Pats ran over the Bills with jumbo sets and beat them with bully ball.
- Mike D’Abate (PatriotMaven) Patriots 2021 Week 13 snap counts: Interpretations and implications.
- Henry McKenna (PatriotsWire) The Patriots ran the same exact play endlessly against the Bills.
- Jerry Thornton shares his knee-jerk reactions to Week 13, Patriots vs. Bills: Simply put, in a lifetime squandered watching NFL football, I’ve never seen anything like this game. It almost defies comparison.
- Michael Hurley serves up some still-warm leftover Patriots thoughts: Sometimes you have to let the Bills just Bills themselves; More.
- Bill Burt writes Belichick rules the NFL ... again. “This unit of Patriot Wayers have taken on a life of their own. Belichick has rebuilt this group, almost to a “T,” like he did when he started this thing two decades ago.” /Good read.
- Mark Daniels says the New England Patriots are for real and they look like legitimate Super Bowl contenders.
- Evan Lazar finds the Patriots defense’s standout performance was the real story Monday night: The Pats upset the Bills by passing the ball only three times because their defense had its best performance of the season.
- Mike D’Abate (PatriotMaven) Patriots’ lessons-learned from Week 13 victory over the Bills.
- Mark Morse (PatsFans) 15 Observations from victory over the Buffalo Bills. 1. It started with the Offensive Line dominating the Bills’ defense.
- Ian Logue (PatsFas) 5 Thoughts on Monday Night’s Patriots win over the Bills. 1) Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott was seen fuming quite often during Monday night’s broadcast, which was a little funny to watch...
- Nick Caruso (BostonSportsWave) Patriots Week 13 Notebook: The new era passes another test.
- Danny Jaillet (PatriotsWire) 4 wild stats from the Patriots’ unique victory over the Bills.
- John Rooke (FullPressCoverage) Nitpicks & Nitwits: In Bill do you still trust?
- Henry McKenna (PatriotsWire) Bill Belichick got to live his dream in the Patriots’ win over the Bills
- Dakota Randall says that unfortunately, Pats-Bills didn’t teach us much about either team.
- Matt Dolloff writes the Bills redefined the term ‘salty’ after losing to the Patriots. /Rex Ryan punching a wall and cursing before his post-Pats loss presser in 2014 wasn’t even this salty.
- Phil Perry’s Patriots report card: Pats’ incredible O-line imposes will on Bills.
- Sean T. McGuire notes New England controlled the line of scrimmage in their Week 13 win, and the grades given out by PFF depicted it.
- Robert Alvarez (PatsFans) Best of social media: Week 13 Patriots vs Bills.
- CBS Boston reports Jonnu Smith was making spirits bright at the Boys and Girls Club in Dorchester. “This is what really matters.”
- Jacob Camenker (Sporting News): Did Bill Belichick troll the Bills by wearing a Navy mask before Patriots’ ‘Monday Night Football’ win?
- Adam London relays Peyton Manning explaining the difficulty of facing a Bill Belichick-coached defense.
- Zack Cox notes Kendrick Bourne touched the ball just once Monday night but he didn’t seem to mind. “I care about WINS!” the wide receiver tweeted Tuesday, “not fantasy points!”
- Henry McKenna (PatriotsWire) Analytics are predicting a Patriots-Buccaneers Super Bowl, and it would be glorious.
- Locked On Patriots podcast: Mike D’Abate and Steve Balestrieri break down the Pats victory in Buffalo. (42 min.)
NATIONAL NEWS
- Brent Schwartz (BrentSchwartzBlog) NFL Tuesday morning madness: No guts no glory. Patriots out-muscle out-game Bills in windy, situational football.
- Ezra I. James (Substack) The Patriots are back in town: After a disappointing start to the season, the Pats have found their footing and are track to give people nightmares again.
- Corey Seeley (TheDraftScout) Tuesday Morning Football: ‘We go way back’: How Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski made history; Plus: TJ Watt’s energy elevates Steelers, life lessons, More from Week 13.
- Mark Schofield (TouchdownWire) A deep dive into the Patriots’ passing game against Buffalo.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Final two minutes of Patriots-Bills included some subtle drama.
- Arnie Stapleton (AP) Analysis: Patriots’ downfall after Tom Brady lasted one season.
- Brett Kollmann (FilmRoom) Mac Jones terrifies me. (15:12 min. video)
- Judy Battista (NFL.como) Patriots sit alone atop AFC after bizarre win over Bills.
- Tyler Sullivan (CBS Sports) NFL Week 14 playoff clinching scenarios: How the Packers, Buccaneers and Cardinals can punch their tickets.
- Conor Orr (SI) Breaking down the NFL playoff picture with five weeks to go.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) N’Keal Harry ruling was changed by new partial sky judge procedure, but was it the right call? /If all penalties, all teams, all games aren’t under the same scrutiny, it’s not a fair tool to use at all.
- NFL Nation (ESPN) Which NFL teams are healthiest for the homestretch?
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Bill Belichick becomes the favorite to win coach of the year.
- Jake Aferiat (Sporting News) Why CB Aqib Talib had to ‘politely decline’ Bill Belichick’s offer to return to Patriots.
- David Carr (NFL.com) NFL offensive player rankings, Week 14: Four teams whose 2022 starting QB isn’t on the current roster.
- Jon Wertheim (SI) 2021 Sportsperson of the Year: Tom Brady.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) NFLPA should demand that NFL investigate all rosters for fake vaccination cards.
