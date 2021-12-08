Mac’s Handoff Attack: How the Patriots used their running game against the Bills

Usually here on Mac Attack, we take a deep dive into how New England Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones performed last week. However, with Jones only attempting three passes against the Buffalo Bills — completing two for a combined 19 yards — it is time to mix things up a bit.
Instead of Mac Attack, we’re going with Mac’s Handoff Attack this time around: an inside look into the run concepts the Patriots used to gain 230 yards on 42 non-kneel-down carries against Buffalo’s defense.
The Patriots liked to mix things up throughout the day. They ran crack-toss on Damien Harris’ 64-yard touchdown run. They used power to move the line of scrimmage and ran trap plays to use the Bills’ aggressiveness against them. They also employed G-lead, using the front-side guard and fullback to create rushing lanes.
The results were not always positive, but the Patriots kept pounding the rock — finishing with eight runs of 10+ yards against a defense that knew the run was coming and consistently stacked the box.
So, how did New England employ and, most importantly, execute those concepts mentioned above? Let’s find out.
Loading comments...