Patriots reportedly work out wide receiver Matt Cole

The New England Patriots hosted wide receiver Matt Cole for a workout on Thursday, as shared by ESPN’s Mike Reiss and SportsTalk 790’s Aaron Wilson.

Cole, 25, went undrafted out of McKendree University in 2020 after recording 1,485 yards and 16 touchdowns on offense to go with four return touchdowns and 36 tackles on special teams.

The 5-foot-10, 197-pound product of the Great Lakes Valley Conference spent his rookie NFL season between the Miami Dolphins’ practice squad and San Francisco 49ers’ active roster. Stints with the New York Jets, New York Giants and Carolina Panthers have followed in 2021.

Cole, who was on hand for August’s joint practices between the Patriots and Giants behind Gillette Stadium, saw preseason action at cornerback amid injuries.

He has played 34 snaps in the kicking game through two career games.

New England enters the bye week with a 9-4 record and an opening on the practice squad following the reversions of defensive tackle Daniel Ekuale and safety Sean Davis.