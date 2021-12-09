Patriots rooting guide: Who New England fans should root for on Week 14 Thursday Night Football

Welcome to Thursday Night Football! Welcome to Week 14 of the NFL season. This week will be a pretty relaxed one for the New England Patriots considering that they are on their bye and will stay atop the AFC and the AFC East regardless of what will happen.

The first of 14 games this weekend will be played tonight between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Minnesota Vikings. Who should the Patriots and their fans root for in this one? Glad you asked! Let’s take a closer look at our Thursday Night Football Rooting Guide.

8:20 pm ET

Pittsburgh Steelers (6-5-1) at Minnesota Vikings (5-7): Go Vikings! An AFC team with playoff aspirations going against an NFC opponent? Regular readers of our Patriots Rooting Guides know that there can only be one real rooting interest here from a New England point of view: the Vikings. They are currently listed as 3.5-point favorites, according to DraftKings Sportsbook, so Patriots fans will hope this projection turns out to be accurate. | NFL Network/FOX/fuboTV