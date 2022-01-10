Patriots vs. Dolphins snap count report: Injuries pile up in season finale

The New England Patriots suffered quite the gut punch on Sunday, dropping their regular season finale to the Miami Dolphins.

The 33-24 loss came as a result of another slow start from the Patriots. Though they were undermanned on defense and mistake riddled on offense, they entered the 2:00 warning down just three points with a chance to win the game. Unfortunately for them, it was too little too late. The loss marked their seventh of the season and their 11th in Miami since Bill Belichick took over in 2000.

Missing multiple defensive starters headed into the matchup, New England saw a few players leave the game at different points, some of which wouldn’t return. That fact mixed with the nature of playing from behind had an interesting effect on snap counts. You can find the full report below.

Offense

Total snaps: 62

Mac Jones (62; 100%), G Shaq Mason (62; 100%), OT Trent Brown (61; 98%), C David Andrews (60; 97%), WR Nelson Agholor (55; 89%), G Ted Karras (54; 87%), OL Justin Herron (52, 84%), WR Jakobi Meyers (52; 84%), TE Hunter Henry (42; 68%), WR Kendrick Bourne (36; 58%), RB Damien Harris (30; 48%), RB Brandon Bolden (28; 45%), TE Jonnu Smith (25; 40%), OT Michael Onwenu (18; 29%), FB Jakob Johnson (13; 21%), WR N’Keal Harry (12; 19%), RB Rhamondre Stevenson (9, 15%), OT Isaiah Wynn (9; 15%), WR Gunner Olszewski (2; 3%)

It was a sloppy game overall for New England, and their snap counts numbers on offense reflect that, with multiple key contributors relegated to the sideline with injuries. We’ll start with quarterback Mac Jones and the offensive line. Jones went the distance in a game where th Patriots never led, while seeing his protection unit undergo a few changes. Just Shaq Mason played all 62 offensive snaps while players like Trent Brown, David Andrews, and Ted Karras left the field at different point due to hydration and equipment issues. Starting left tackle Isaiah Wynn left the game for good after nine snaps, paving the way for Justin Herron and Michael Onwenu to fill in for him at different points.

With the return of Nelson Agholor to the lineup, the Patriots receiving and tight end group saw their snap numbers balance back out. Agholor led the way playing 89% of snaps, being followed by Jones’ favorite targets Jakobi Meyers and Hunter Henry, while Kendrick Bourne, Jonnu Smith, and N’Keal Harry made sporadic appearances.

The running back room was a bit shaken up after Rhamondre Stevenson’s head injury, as Stevenson himself only played nine snaps while Damien Harris (48%) and Brandon Bolden (45%) splitting the load throughout.

Defense

Total snaps: 68

S Devin McCourty (68; 100%), S Adrian Phillips (68; 100%), LB Kyle Van Noy (68; 100%), CB Jalen Mills (67; 99%), CB J.C. Jackson (61; 90%), LB Ja’Whaun Bentley (57; 84%), LB Matthew Judon (54; 79%), CB D’Angelo Ross (46, 68%), DT Lawrence Guy (45; 66%), DL Deatrich Wise Jr. (45; 66%), LB Jamie Collins (44; 65%), DT Davon Godchaux (43; 63%), DT Christian Barmore (28; 41%), CB JoeJuan Williams (16; 24%), DT Daniel Ekuale (15; 22%), DT Carl Davis (12; 18%), LB Josh Uche (5; 7%), LB Chase Winovich (3; 4%), LB Jahlani Tavai (1, 1%), CB Justin Bethel (1, 1%), S Sean Davis (1; 1%)

Depending on who they have at their disposal, the Patriots’ defensive snap count numbers always end up looking similar. Highlighting that are four defensive backs all playing more than 90% of snaps with the top two linebackers playing more than 80% and the defensive line rotating throughout the game.

Something that was new this week was the emergence of Lawrence Guy as New England’s top interior defensive lineman. He had trailed Christian Barmore and Davon Godchaux in playing time percentages most of the second half of the season.

Special Teams

Total snaps: 30

CB Justin Bethel (25; 86%), WR Matthew Slater (24; 83%), LB Jahlani Tavai (23; 79%), S Cody Davis (22; 76%), RB Brandon Bolden (20; 69%), LB Brandon King (18; 62%), WR Gunner Olszewski (17; 59%), CB JoeJuan Williams (15; 52%), LB Jamie Collins (14; 48%), LB Chase Winovich (14; 48%), FB Jakob Johnson (13; 45%), S Adrian Phillips (12; 41%), P Jake Bailey (12; 41%), LB Matthew Judon (11; 38%), DT Lawrence Guy (11; 38%), S Devin McCourty (7, 24%), CB Jalen Mills (7; 24%), LS Joe Cardona (7; 24%), TE Hunter Henry (6; 21%), DT Davon Godchaux (5, 17%), DL Deatrich Wise Jr. (5; 17%), K Nick Folk (4; 14%), OL Yasir Durant (4; 14%), OT Trent Brown (4; 14%), OT Justin Herron (4; 14%), G Shaq Mason (4; 14%), G Ted Karras (4; 14%), OL Michael Onwenu (4; 14%), LB Ja’Whaun Bentley (3, 10%),

New England scaled things back in their season finale, deploying 29 different players on special teams Sunday, a five player decrease from the week before. The unit looked bad on Sunday with multiple mistakes costing the Patriots a pair of defensive stops. It should be expected that we see some changes in their playoff matchup with the Bills.

Did Not Play

QB Brian Hoyer

With a Patriots loss, it’s no surprise that Brian Hoyer occupied the bench for New England throughout Sunday’s game. He was the only active player to not enter the game for New England in Miami.

Inactive

S Kyle Dugger, LB Dont’a Hightower, RB J.J. Taylor, QB Jarrett Stidham, TE Devin Asiasi Covid-19 List: OL Yodny Cajuste, DB Myles Bryant

The Patriots were without their top tackler and defensive signal caller on Sunday as Kyle Dugger (hand) and Dont’a Hightower (knee) were inactive. Dugger missed the week of practice while Hightower was mostly limited and likely would have played in a do or die scenario. J.J. Taylor, Jarrett Stidham, and Devin Asiasi continued to serve as healthy scratches while their usual partner in crime Shaun Wade missed the gamester being placed on the COVID list. He was joined by Yodny Cajuste and Myles Bryant while N’Keal Harry and Joejuan Williams returned to the lineup after being controversial healthy scratches last week.