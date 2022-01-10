New England Patriots links 1/10/22 - Stumbling, bumbling not a winning way to head into the playoffs

TEAM TALK
- Post Game Notes: Patriots at Dolphins. Brandon Bolden has second two-touchdown day of his career; More.
- Mike Dussault gives us his key takeaways from the regular-season-ending loss. 1. Slow start strikes again.
- Erik Scalavino’s Game Observations: Late-arriving Patriots fall short yet again.
- Paul Perillo reports The Patriots and Bills will meet for the third time on Saturday night.
- Erik Scalavino reports the Patriots finalize their 2022 opponents.
- Post Game Quotes: Patriots
- From the NFL: Wild Card Weekend schedule announced.
- Press Conferences: Bill Belichick - Mac Jones - Devin McCourty - Hunter Henry - Brandon Bolden - Matthew Slater.
- What Went Wrong: Turnover battle costs the Patriots. (2 min. video)
- Mark Daniels explains how Mac Jones shows promise and gives the Patriots hope even throughout their worst losses of the season.
- Karen Guregian relays Bill Belichick on playing the Bills: ‘We need to put our best football out there Saturday night.’
- Zack Cox relays Bill Belichick on facing the Bills Saturday night. “(The Bills are a) good team, obviously. Third seed in the conference, so we know they’re a good team. They certainly played well in the last game we had against them. We have a lot to get ready for.”
- Zack Cox gives us an early Patriots-Bills forecast: Sub-zero wind chills expected for playoff game.
- Karen Guregian says it’s tough to have much confidence in this team, no matter who they face in the playoffs.
- Nick Goss takes a look at how the Patriots have fared when facing an opponent for the third time
- Alex Barth says the Patriots 2022 opponents are set with the end of the NFL regular season.
- Darren Hartwell sees several intriguing NFC matchups ahead in 2022.
- Evan Lazar tells us ten things we learned from yesterday’s 33-24 loss to the Dolphins. “After getting out-scripted for the third time in four games, the Patriots found themselves down 14-zip in a blink of an eye.” 1. Pats QB Mac Jones picking the wrong time to play like a rookie.
- Mike Reiss recaps New England’s costly mental mistakes during a frustrating loss in Miami that will lead to an early postseason exit if not corrected.
- Steve Hewitt writes how on ‘Sunday, the Patriots were making mistakes commonly seen in training camp, not meaningful games in January.’
- Mike Reiss relays Mac Jones on his ‘super embarrassing’ performance, with an interception returned for a touchdown and a lost a fumble.
- Karen Guregian talks about how the Pats’ defense still falls short during critical junctures.
- Nick Goss points out the Patriots were one of the NFL’s most improved teams in this important stat: Scoring differential.
- Dakota Randall highlights Bill Belichick’s optimistic injury updates on Christian Barmore and Isaiah Wynn.
- Mike Reiss shares some quick-hit weekend thoughts: Patriots’ bold predictions in 2021 revisited, for better or worse.
- Jenny Vrentas (SI) Mac Jones’s first impression: Last spring he was the most polarizing prospect in the draft. Now, as the 2021 regular season closes, Mac Jones is an Offensive Rookie of the Year frontrunner. A look at why he had early success, how it will affect the next round of quarterback evaluations, and what it all means for Jones’s future.
- Albert Breer (SI) Monday Morning QB: Raiders-Chargers near tie provides drama as wild season heads to playoffs; Plus, how the Bills have grown, Jimmy Garoppolo’s moment, full postseason pictures, season award picks, scouting the national title game and more.
- Peter King (ProFootballTalk) FMIA Week 18: ‘Sometimes you get a sense.’ Ben Roethlisberger and the Steelers crash NFL playoffs – barely!
- Jacob Rosenfarb (PFF) NFL Week 18 game recap: Miami Dolphins 33, New England Patriots 24. ‘Miami’s secondary neutralized New England’s effectiveness through the air, conceding just 136 yards and four first downs on eight receptions.’
- Around the NFL (NFL.com) Week 18: What we learned from Sunday’s games. 1. The Dolphins might not be going to the playoffs, but they managed to notch a season sweep of the Pats. 2. Tua Tagovailoa got the better of Mac Jones.
- Staff (NFL.com) NFL announces Super Wild Card Weekend schedule.
- Jeff Chadiha (NFL.com) NFL playoffs: What to like, dislike about 12 teams playing on Super Wild Card Weekend.
- Michael David Smith (ProFootballTalk) Dolphins fire Brian Flores. /Bad move by Miami.
- Frank Schwab (Yahoo! Sports) Shocker: After three promising seasons, Dolphins fire coach Brian Flores.
- Charles Robinson (Yahoo! Sports) If Joe Judge is going to surrender like that, the Giants should give up on him too
- Jon Wertheim (SI) Q&A: Examining the highs, lows and doinks of the current state of NFL kicking.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Tony Corrente will retire after the season.
- Mike Kadlick says he will never understand why the Chargers & Raiders weren’t actively trying to tie Sunday night.
- David Purdum (ESPN) Sportsbooks avoid historic loss when Los Angeles Chargers, Las Vegas Raiders narrowly dodge tie in finale.
- Dan Parr & Chase Goodbread (NFL.com) 2022 NFL Draft order: First 18 picks locked in.
