Patriots reportedly adding former Georgia cornerback D.J. Daniel to practice squad

The New England Patriots plan to add rookie cornerback D.J. Daniel to the practice squad, according to a report Monday from Mike Reiss of ESPN.

Daniel, 23, visited the organization for a workout last week.

Finishing his collegiate career at the University of Georgia after transferring from Georgia Military College, Daniel recorded 51 combined tackles and nine pass deflections through two seasons with the Bulldogs. He played in 21 games and made 11 starts over that span.

The 2021 Reese’s Senior Bowl participant would be voted the top cornerback on the American team in Mobile before entering the league as an undrafted free agent with the Jacksonville Jaguars last May. Daniel, listed at 6-foot-1, 185 pounds, was waived in August after one preseason appearance.

New England concluded the regular season with defensive backs D’Angelo Ross, Sean Davis and De’Vante Bausby on the practice squad, and also with multiple open spots after rookie offensive lineman Will Sherman was moved to the Covid-19 reserve list.

The Buffalo Bills host next Saturday’s 8:15 p.m. ET wild-card round at Highmark Stadium.