Patriots rookie cornerback Shaun Wade placed on Covid-19 reserve list

The New England Patriots have placed rookie cornerback Shaun Wade on the Covid-19 reserve list, according to Monday’s NFL transaction wire.

Wade, 23, had been added to the injury report with an illness in the hours prior to New England’s 33-24 loss to the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday. He was ruled out yet not listed among the team’s five inactives for the finale.

The Baltimore Ravens selected Wade in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL draft at No. 150 overall. The consensus All-American out of Ohio State was subsequently acquired in August exchange for a 2022 seventh-round pick and a 2023 fifth-round pick.

Wade has since appeared in three games for New England, recording one tackle through 11 snaps on defense and seven snaps on special teams.

Offensive tackle Yodny Cajuste and nickelback Myles Bryant also reside on the Covid-19 reserve list for the 53-man roster. They are joined by rookie offensive lineman Will Sherman, a member of the practice squad.

The Patriots visit the Buffalo Bills in the wild-card round next Saturday at Highmark Stadium. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET.