New England Patriots links 1/11/22 - Defense needs pre-bye rhythm to beat post-season Bills

Daily news and links for Tuesday

By Marima
/ new

NFL: DEC 26 Bills at Patriots
Adrian Phillips and Matt Judon tackle Josh Allen
Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

TEAM TALK

LOCAL LINKS

  • Evan Lazar’s Advanced Stats Report: The Patriots’ first-quarter struggles aren’t giving them a chance.
  • Andrew Callahan’s Film review: The mistakes the Patriots must fix for the playoffs after Miami
  • Mike D’Abate (PatriotMaven) Patriots 2021 Week 18 snap counts: Interpretations and implications.
  • Jerry Thornton shares his knee-jerk reactions to Week 18: “When you’re counting on the Jets to beat a playoff team in order for you to win your division, you’re not winning your division.”
  • Michael Hurley serves up some still-warm leftover Patriots thoughts: Once again, it was all on the table for the Patriots. Once again, they came up short. That’s an alarming trend.
  • Dave D’Onofrio argues that it’s up to Bill Belichick to fix the Patriots — and fast.
  • John Rooke (FullPressCoverage) Nitpicks & Nitwits: Ready or not, here they come. Which Patriot team has reached the playoffs?
  • Jerry Thornton writes nothing says ‘move on from the Miami game’ like the Patriots dodging a major injury bullet. “I might be getting a little dramatic, but not without very good cause. It’s hard to overstate just how big an addition the rookie has been to this Patriots defense.”
  • Patrick McAvoy notes DT Christian Barmore posts a promising Tweet after his injury.
  • Henry McKenna (PatriotsWire) 4 thoughts on the playoff matchup against the Bills. 1. Josh Allen can’t have a perfect day like he did in Week 16.
  • Dakota Randall offers five keys for the Patriots in their wild-card game against the Bills: 1. Patriots interior D-line must win its matchups.
  • Ryan Hannable believes the Patriots got the best-case scenario when it comes to the playoffs.
  • Ian Glendon (FullPressCoverage) AFC Wild Card Weekend storylines.
  • Jake Levin points out how the Patriots-Bills AFC Wild Card playoff game will be the first of its kind.
  • CBS Boston takes a look at what has happened when the Patriots play the same team three times in a season.
  • Khari Thompson says Bill Belichick downplays Bills playoff rematch, but momentum is against the Patriots.
  • Adam London relays who ESPN identifies as the Patriots’ X-Factor heading into the playoffs: Matthew Judon needs to curb his funk.
  • Isaiah Houde (PatriotsWire) 5 things Patriots fans should know about the Bills heading into the playoffs.
  • Dakota Randall explains why Sunday’s ugly loss wasn’t just another bad Miami trip. 2. New England’s run defense… no bueno. The Dolphins, one of the NFL’s worst rushing teams, ran for 195 yards, one TD on 43 carries Sunday.
  • CBS Boston reports the early weather forecast for Patriots-Bills calls for frigid temperatures In Buffalo.
  • Bill Burt contends Mac Jones did his job, the Pats defense didn’t.
  • Mike Reiss notes Mac Jones’ play is sparking questions about the rookie wall. The playoffs are his next test.
  • Scott McLaughlin highlights Boomer Esiason saying he thinks Mac Jones should be able to handle the playoffs.
  • Luke Ervin (PatsBuzz) Biggest takeaways from the Patriots 2021 regular season. 1. The Patriots nailed the selection of Mac Jones.
  • Jason Mastrodonato explains expensive free agent signings Nelson Agholor and Jonnu Smith haven’t been utilized
  • Mike D’Abate (PatriotMaven) Notebook: Good news on Christian Barmore, Pats sign two to practice squad; More.
  • Dakota Randall notes Mac Jones finally talks about his girlfriend setting pizza on fire. ‘We’re trying to make more meals at home’.
  • Jerry Thornton asks how is Brian Flores not back with the Patriots yet?
  • Zack Cox talks about what the Dolphins’ surprising decision Monday to cut ties with Brian Flores means for the Patriots and the AFC East.
  • Tom E. Curran talks about how the arc of Jerod Mayo’s coaching career is on the rise.
  • Jenna Ciccotelli NFL Rumors: The Giants reportedly have requested to interview Monti Ossenfort for their general manager position.
  • A Clare Perspective podcast: Clare ‘Cooper and Phil Perry bring you the first episode of 2022, discussing the recent loss at Miami, the coaching carousel, and the down and dirty on the run defense. (33 min.)
  • Locked On Patriots podcast: Mike and Murph discuss the Pats’ headache at Hard Rock. (47 min.)

NATIONAL NEWS

