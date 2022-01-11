New England Patriots links 1/11/22 - Defense needs pre-bye rhythm to beat post-season Bills

TEAM TALK
- Transactions: Patriots sign two players to the practice squad.
- Paul Perillo reports Pats-Bills III is set for Saturday night.
- Mike Dussault takes a look at the Patriots-Bills first two matchups to see what the Pats can learn.
- Mike Dussault reports on Kevin Faulk being elected to the College Football Hall of Fame.
- Press Conferences: Bill Belichick - Kyle Van Noy - David Andrews - Nelson Agholor.
- WEEI Patriots Monday: Bill Belichick - Mac Jones.
LOCAL LINKS
- Evan Lazar’s Advanced Stats Report: The Patriots’ first-quarter struggles aren’t giving them a chance.
- Andrew Callahan’s Film review: The mistakes the Patriots must fix for the playoffs after Miami
- Mike D’Abate (PatriotMaven) Patriots 2021 Week 18 snap counts: Interpretations and implications.
- Jerry Thornton shares his knee-jerk reactions to Week 18: “When you’re counting on the Jets to beat a playoff team in order for you to win your division, you’re not winning your division.”
- Michael Hurley serves up some still-warm leftover Patriots thoughts: Once again, it was all on the table for the Patriots. Once again, they came up short. That’s an alarming trend.
- Dave D’Onofrio argues that it’s up to Bill Belichick to fix the Patriots — and fast.
- John Rooke (FullPressCoverage) Nitpicks & Nitwits: Ready or not, here they come. Which Patriot team has reached the playoffs?
- Jerry Thornton writes nothing says ‘move on from the Miami game’ like the Patriots dodging a major injury bullet. “I might be getting a little dramatic, but not without very good cause. It’s hard to overstate just how big an addition the rookie has been to this Patriots defense.”
- Patrick McAvoy notes DT Christian Barmore posts a promising Tweet after his injury.
- Henry McKenna (PatriotsWire) 4 thoughts on the playoff matchup against the Bills. 1. Josh Allen can’t have a perfect day like he did in Week 16.
- Dakota Randall offers five keys for the Patriots in their wild-card game against the Bills: 1. Patriots interior D-line must win its matchups.
- Ryan Hannable believes the Patriots got the best-case scenario when it comes to the playoffs.
- Ian Glendon (FullPressCoverage) AFC Wild Card Weekend storylines.
- Jake Levin points out how the Patriots-Bills AFC Wild Card playoff game will be the first of its kind.
- CBS Boston takes a look at what has happened when the Patriots play the same team three times in a season.
- Khari Thompson says Bill Belichick downplays Bills playoff rematch, but momentum is against the Patriots.
- Adam London relays who ESPN identifies as the Patriots’ X-Factor heading into the playoffs: Matthew Judon needs to curb his funk.
- Isaiah Houde (PatriotsWire) 5 things Patriots fans should know about the Bills heading into the playoffs.
- Dakota Randall explains why Sunday’s ugly loss wasn’t just another bad Miami trip. 2. New England’s run defense… no bueno. The Dolphins, one of the NFL’s worst rushing teams, ran for 195 yards, one TD on 43 carries Sunday.
- CBS Boston reports the early weather forecast for Patriots-Bills calls for frigid temperatures In Buffalo.
- Bill Burt contends Mac Jones did his job, the Pats defense didn’t.
- Mike Reiss notes Mac Jones’ play is sparking questions about the rookie wall. The playoffs are his next test.
- Scott McLaughlin highlights Boomer Esiason saying he thinks Mac Jones should be able to handle the playoffs.
- Luke Ervin (PatsBuzz) Biggest takeaways from the Patriots 2021 regular season. 1. The Patriots nailed the selection of Mac Jones.
- Jason Mastrodonato explains expensive free agent signings Nelson Agholor and Jonnu Smith haven’t been utilized
- Mike D’Abate (PatriotMaven) Notebook: Good news on Christian Barmore, Pats sign two to practice squad; More.
- Dakota Randall notes Mac Jones finally talks about his girlfriend setting pizza on fire. ‘We’re trying to make more meals at home’.
- Jerry Thornton asks how is Brian Flores not back with the Patriots yet?
- Zack Cox talks about what the Dolphins’ surprising decision Monday to cut ties with Brian Flores means for the Patriots and the AFC East.
- Tom E. Curran talks about how the arc of Jerod Mayo’s coaching career is on the rise.
- Jenna Ciccotelli NFL Rumors: The Giants reportedly have requested to interview Monti Ossenfort for their general manager position.
- A Clare Perspective podcast: Clare ‘Cooper and Phil Perry bring you the first episode of 2022, discussing the recent loss at Miami, the coaching carousel, and the down and dirty on the run defense. (33 min.)
- Locked On Patriots podcast: Mike and Murph discuss the Pats’ headache at Hard Rock. (47 min.)
NATIONAL NEWS
- Albert Breer (SI) Monday Afternoon QB: Why Brian Flores and Matt Nagy will likely get second chances.
- Steven Ruiz (The Ringer) The key to every Wild-Card matchup. Will Bill Belichick be able to outgame Buffalo in the teams’ rubber match?
- Jeffri Chadiha (NFL.com) NFL playoffs first look: What to like, dislike about 12 teams playing on Super Wild Card Weekend
- Matt Noonan (Noontime Sports) The early outlook for the NFL’s Wild Card matchups.
- John Breech (CBS Sports) 2022 NFL playoff schedule, bracket: Dates, times, and TV for every round of the AFC and NFC postseason.
- Cody Benjamin (CBS Sports) Ranking the NFL’s 14 playoff teams. Patriots 9th.
- Tyler Sullivan (CBS Sports) NFL Super Wild Card Weekend odds: Bills favored in third matchup vs. Patriots.
- Staff (PFF) 2022 NFL free agent rankings: Top 100 players expected to enter free agency.
- Chris Trapasso (CBS Sports) Creating NFL 2021 Rookie Awards, from Best QB to Biggest Day 3 Gem: Mac Jones, Micah Parsons headline.
- Ben Solak (The Ringer) The Dolphins didn’t fire Brian Flores because of his coaching. /Good read.
- Jeff Kerr (CBS Sports) 2022 NFL coaching carousel tracker: Updates, latest news and rumors on firings.
- Charean Williams (ProFootballTalk) Report: Joe Judge’s future remains uncertain.
