Patriots vs. Bills Tuesday injury report: Isaiah Wynn, Christian Barmore project among New England’s limited

The New England Patriots did not begin playoff preparations for the Buffalo Bills on the practice fields.

The AFC’s No. 6 seed instead projected a dozen as limited on Tuesday, including starting left tackle Isaiah Wynn and rookie defensive tackle Christian Barmore.

The Georgia and Alabama products had exited following ankle and knee injuries, respectively, in the season finale against the Miami Dolphins.

Here’s the initial injury report ahead of Saturday’s 8:15 p.m. ET wild card at Highmark Stadium.

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

Patriots

no players listed

Bills

no players listed

Not counting against the injury report, the Patriots placed rookie cornerback Shaun Wade on the Covid-19 reserve list following last Sunday’s 33-24 loss at Hard Rock Stadium. Offensive tackle Yodny Cajuste and nickelback Myles Bryant also reside on the list for the 53-man roster.

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

Patriots

RB Damien Harris (hamstring)

WR Jakobi Meyers (thigh)

OT Isaiah Wynn (hip/ankle)

C David Andrews (shoulder)

DT Christian Barmore (knee)

DT Lawrence Guy (shoulder)

LB Dont’a Hightower (knee)

LB Brandon King (toe)

S Kyle Dugger (hand)

S Adrian Phillips (knee)

S Cody Davis (wrist)

K Nick Folk (left knee)

Bills

no players listed

At offensive tackle, Wynn entered the finale ranked third on the Patriots in snaps before the hip issue that left him listed as questionable was joined by an ankle issue. And at defensive tackle, Barmore finished the regular season ranked atop all interior NFL rookies charted by Pro Football Focus with 48 quarterback pressures. But both would have been available to practice in a partial capacity on Tuesday. The same hypothetical holds true for Hightower and Dugger. New England’s starters at linebacker and safety had been ruled out leading up to the trip to Hard Rock Stadium.

FULL PARTICIPATION

Patriots

no players listed

Bills

WR Emmanuel Sanders (knee)

DE Efe Obada (ankle)

The Bills conducted a walkthrough practice on Tuesday with a full active roster on hand. A pair of veterans at wide receiver and defensive end would be the lone players listed on the first injury report for the back-to-back AFC East champions.