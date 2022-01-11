Patriots reportedly re-signing 2016 undrafted arrival Cre’Von LeBlanc to practice squad

A member of the 2016 New England Patriots undrafted class will be returning.

Cornerback Cre’Von LeBlanc plans to sign to the practice squad after having his contract with the Houston Texans’ scout team terminated on Tuesday, as first reported by SportsTalk 790’s Aaron Wilson.

The Florida Atlantic product has appeared in 52 games since his rookie preseason in Foxborough began with a one-handed pick against the New Orleans Saints and ended on waivers.

“He’s been really competitive,” Patriots head coach Bill Belichick told reporters that August. “I think he’s played well. Obviously, the play he had against the Saints was a pretty special play, but day in and day out he’s been pretty consistent for us going all the way back to the spring. I’d say his instinctiveness, his ability to be around the ball, his anticipation and ability to recognize routes maybe offset some of the testing numbers that aren’t elite.”

Leblanc would make stops with the Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Philadelphia Eagles and Miami Dolphins before joining former Patriots director of player personnel Nick Caserio’s Texans in September. He was promoted to the active roster in October and rejoined the practice squad in December.

The 27-year-old stands with 118 tackles, two sacks, two interceptions, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and one touchdown in his NFL career. He has started 16 games.

Cornerbacks Jalen Mills and Shaun Wade reside on the Covid-19 reserve list after the recent activation of Myles Bryant.

In an additional move, New England signed wide receiver Malcolm Perry to a futures contract on Tuesday. The 24-year-old Perry had been claimed off waivers from Miami at September’s 53-man roster deadline after entering the league in the seventh round of the 2020 draft. Reaching a settlement off injured reserve in November, the former Navy quarterback spent one month on New Orleans’ practice squad.

The Buffalo Bills host next Saturday’s 8:15 p.m. ET wild card at Highmark Stadium.