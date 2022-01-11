Patriots place starting cornerback Jalen Mills on Covid-19 reserve, activate Myles Bryant

As one cornerback cleared Covid-19 reserve for the New England Patriots, another landed on it.

The Patriots added Jalen Mills to the list Tuesday afternoon, according to the NFL transaction wire, and activated Myles Bryant.

Mills, 27, has started all 16 of his appearances since arriving from the Philadelphia Eagles as an unrestricted last March. The veteran LSU product stands with 47 tackles, one fumble recovery and seven passes deflected over that span. His 913 defensive snaps finished third on the team in the regular season behind Pro Bowler J.C. Jackson and captain Devin McCourty.

Bryant, 24, intercepted the second pass of his career and earned a game ball on his birthday before missing the season finale. The 2020 undrafted arrival out of Washington began the fall on the practice squad and has since played in 12 games. Those games have included two starts in the slot to go with 41 tackles, one sack and one forced fumble.

New England also restored rookie offensive lineman Will Sherman, a sixth-round pick out of Colorado, to the practice squad from the Covid-19 reserve list on Tuesday.

The Buffalo Bills host Saturday’s 8:15 p.m. ET wild card at Highmark Stadium.