Patriots work out former CFL defensive back Monshadrik ‘Money’ Hunter

The New England Patriots have taken a look at a former CFL defensive back. Mondshadrik “Money” Hunter, who most recently played for the Montreal Alouettes, was in town for a free agency workout on Tuesday.

Hunter spent his college career at Arkansas State, appearing in 59 games as a safety and special teamer. During his time as a Red Wolf, he forced a pair of fumbles, had two recoveries, and notched a sack. He also intercepted six passes — including four that were returned for touchdowns.

Despite setting a new Sun Belt Conference record in pick-sixes, Hunter went undrafted in 2017. He spent the 2018 season without a pro team and eventually decided to take his talents to Canada.

The 6-foot-1, 193-pound defender joined the Edmonton Elks and over the next two year appeared in 30 games. He registered four interceptions and a sack, but left the team to sign with the Alouettes in 2020.

With Covid-19 forcing the CFL to cancel its season, however, Hunter had to wait a year before taking the field for the team. In his first real season in Montreal, he played 14 games and finished with two interceptions and a sack.

Now, Hunter is trying his luck south of the border again. One week before visiting the Patriots, the 26-year-old also had a workout with the Arizona Cardinals. He left without a deal, though.