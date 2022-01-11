NFL playoffs Patriots vs. Bills: News, analysis, injuries, previews, final score, and more

Welcome to the NFL postseason. Welcome to the third meeting between the New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills.

With the Patriots finishing the regular season as the sixth playoff seed in the AFC and the Bills heading into the tournament as the third seed, the two division rivals will face off on wild card weekend. New England will travel to Buffalo’s Highmark Stadium for a 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff on Saturday.

During the regular season, the Patriots and Bills split their series. New England won 14-10 in a Week 13 contest impacted by windy conditions; three weeks later, Buffalo got its revenge with a 33-21 victory at Gillette Stadium.

Now, the two will meet again with a trip to the divisional playoffs on the line. It will be just the second ever postseason meeting between the two AFC East rivals.

