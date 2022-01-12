 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

New England Patriots links 1/12/22 - Patriots-Bills: Aggressiveness is key; Who wants it more?

Daily news and links for Wednesday

By Marima
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

New England Patriots Vs. Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium
Jakobi Meyers pulls in a deep pass over a defender
Photo by Barry Chin/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

TEAM TALK

LOCAL LINKS

NATIONAL NEWS

More From Pats Pulpit

Loading comments...