New England Patriots links 1/12/22 - Patriots-Bills: Aggressiveness is key; Who wants it more?

TEAM TALK
- Wild Card Game Preview: Patriots at Bills. Series history, Scouting the matchups, Tale of the tape.
- How to watch/listen: Patriots at Bills.
- Patriots - Bills Tuesday Injury Report. Estimation: The Patriots did not practice on Tuesday.
- Mike Dussault says the Patriots defense had their hands full with Josh Allen last month, figuring out how to slow him down will key Sunday’s playoff match.
- Paul Perillo tackles this week’s Patriots Mailbag: Headed to the playoffs, stopping Josh Allen, looking ahead; More.
- Tamara Brown talks about Myles Bryant’s relationship with Devin McCourty, from Madden to mentor.
- Paul Perillo’s NFL Notes: Ready for a wild weekend. Despite the stumbles, New England has shown enough promise throughout the year to prove it can play with anyone when the team avoids mistakes.
- Press Conferences: Jerod Mayo - Josh McDaniels - Steve Belichick - Cameron Achord.
- Coffee with the Coach: How do you prepare to face a team for the third time in one year? (1 min. video)
- Next Gen Stats: Mac Jones’ 5 most improbable completions 2021 regular season. (1.45 min. video)
- Sights and Sounds: Week 18 vs Miami Dolphins. (4.03 min. video)
- Patriots Unfiltered: Unpacking the loss to the Dolphins, Evaluating the regular season performance, Previewing the Bills. (2 hours)
LOCAL LINKS
- Evan Lazar asserts the Patriots need an aggressive Mac Jones to show up in Buffalo.
- Andrew Callahan spotlights some Pats-Bills Wild Card battlegrounds: 1. Can J.C. Jackson shut down Stefon Diggs?
- Andrew Callahan explores whether the Patriots can finally crack the Bills pass defense in the Wild Card round.
- Steve Hewitt explains why the importance of the Patriots rushing attack will be ‘up a notch’ Saturday night.
- Khari Thompson explains how Mac Jones can flip the script, help the Patriots knock off the Bills.
- Zack Cox says Jalen Mills’ on the COVID list is a big problem for the Pats’ defense.
- Darren Hartwell considers if Josh Allen’s stats in cold weather should give Patriots fans hope.
- Karen Guregian breaks down the AFC Wild Card weekend.
- Tom E. Curran traces when and how things unraveled for the Patriots back to the Week 14 bye week.
- Zack Cox mentions how the Patriots and Bills have reversed roles since the first Buffalo visit.
- Arnav Sharma (PatriotMaven) Why are the Patriots so inconsistent?
- Nick O’Malley relays longtime coach Ivan Fears explaining how some players can be ‘caught by surprise’ by the intensity of playoff football.
- Karen Guregian talks with Ivan Fears, who was non-committal on returning next season. Fears is in his 25th season with the team, and 31st in the NFL.
- Mike D’Abate (PatriotMaven) Turning the corner: Mills to COVID-19/Reserve, LeBlanc to practice squad — What it means for the Patriots.
- Zack Cox reports the Patriots bring back WR Malcolm Perry on futures contract before NFL playoffs.
- Eric Wilbur gives us his takeaways from the 2021 Patriots: Regardless of what happens in the playoffs, the 2021 Patriots season was a success if only because it suggested a stability of the franchise.
- Andy Hart gives us a look at the Patriots’ final regular season stats.
- Dakota Randall tells us who the Patriots would face in the Divisional Round if they beat the Bills.
- Nick Goss tells us who Jerod Mayo reportedly will compete against for Denver head coaching job.
- Michael Hurley highlights Tom Brady’s latest episode of Man in the Arena, where he sends a total love letter to the Patriots, Belichick and Kraft. Any Patriots fans who have had a hard time adjusting to the new normal will certainly want to catch the final few minutes of this one.
- Hayden Bird tells us 9 things we learned from Episode 9 of the Tom Brady documentary, ‘Man in the Arena’
NATIONAL NEWS
- Seth Galina (PFF) Strengths and weaknesses for every 2021-22 NFL playoff team. /If you can’t read this I can post the Patriots part below.
- Andrew Felton (SportstimeHQ) NFL predictions: AFC Wild Card playoffs. Patriots vs. Bills: This could be a close entertaining game. More.
- Mike Tanier (NY Times) The reason every NFL playoff team will lose.
- Jason La Canfora (CBS Sports) NFL insider notes: Why coach hirings could shift back to defense, Giants come to senses and more on carousel.
- Tim Hasselbeck (ESPN) Bills or Patriots: Which team is better equipped for the cold? (1.54 min. video)
- Josh Alper (ProFootballTalk) Patriots put Jalen Mills on COVID reserve, activate Myles Bryant.
- Josh Alper (ProFootballTalk) Jerod Mayo: Head coaching job the goal, but focus on job at hand.
- Sam Monson (PFF) Grades for all 32 first-round picks after the 2021 NFL regular season.
- Mike Tannenbaum (ESPN) NFL quarterback rankings 2021: How all 32 teams’ QBs stack up and big takeaways.
- Marc Sessler (NFL.com) Super Bowl LVI: Ranking the five matchups I’d most like to see at SoFi Stadium in February. No. 2 Patriots-Buccaneers.
- Myles Simmons (ProFootballTalk) PFT’s 2021 executive of the year: Bill Belichick.
- NFL Nation (ESPN) 2021 NFL season in review: What went wrong, what’s next for non-playoff teams
- Judy Battista (NFL.com) Ranking NFL head coach openings: Which jobs are most enticing?
- Jordan Dajani (CBS Sports) Ranking NFL head coaching openings from best to worst.
- Eric Edholm (Yahoo! Sports) Giants fire coach Joe Judge after only 2 seasons at the helm.
- Ryan Dunleavy (NY Post) Five ways it went wrong for Joe Judge.
- Michael David Smith (ProFootballTalk) Tom Brady continues to re-write the NFL postseason record book in 2022.
Loading comments...