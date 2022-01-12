Patriots vs. Bills Wednesday injury report: Isaiah Wynn, Jamie Collins sidelined for New England

The New England Patriots prepared for the Buffalo Bills inside Gillette Stadium on Wednesday, and without two members of the current active roster.

Offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn and linebacker Jamie Collins were sidelined from the No. 6 seed’s initial practice of the postseason. The former had previously been projected as a limited participant while the latter had previously gone without an injury designation.

Cornerbacks Jalen Mills and Shaun Wade were also not spotted after being placed on the Covid-19 reserve list.

Here’s the second injury report ahead of Saturday’s 8:15 p.m. ET AFC wild card at Highmark Stadium.

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

Patriots

OT Isaiah Wynn (hip/ankle)

LB Jamie Collins (ankle)

Bills

no players listed

Wynn entered last weekend’s matchup with the Miami Dolphins as questionable due to a hip issue and exited nine snaps in due to an ankle issue. The starting left tackle had ranked third on the offense in downs played prior to the 33-24 loss at Hard Rock Stadium. It was a loss that the veteran Collins, now also dealing with an ankle injury, started off the edges and stayed in to record six tackles.

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

Patriots

RB Damien Harris (hamstring)

WR Jakobi Meyers (thigh)

C David Andrews (shoulder)

DT Christian Barmore (knee)

DT Lawrence Guy (shoulder)

LB Dont’a Hightower (knee)

LB Brandon King (toe)

S Kyle Dugger (hand)

S Adrian Phillips (knee)

S Cody Davis (wrist)

K Nick Folk (left knee)

Bills

WR Cole Beasley (veteran rest)

Barmore headlined the Patriots’ 11 partial participants on Wednesday after being estimated in that capacity on Tuesday. The rookie defensive tackle out of Alabama sustained a knee injury in the fourth quarter versus Miami and underwent an MRI. A fellow Crimson Tide product in Hightower had been downgraded to out on the eve of Week 18 with a knee ailment of his own. And Dugger also did not make the trip. The sophomore safety from Lenoir-Rhyne had missed three practices with a hand injury before being ruled out on the final report of the regular season.

FULL PARTICIPATION

Patriots

no players listed

Bills

WR Emmanuel Sanders (knee)

DE Efe Obada (ankle)

No members of the Patriots’ 53-man roster graduated from limited participation on Wednesday. But a pair of Bills remained in full. Both Sanders at wide receiver and Obada at defensive end projected to that degree following Tuesday’s walkthrough.