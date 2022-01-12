Patriots activate offensive tackle Yodny Cajuste from Covid-19 reserve list

The New England Patriots cleared offensive tackle Yodny Cajuste from the Covid-19 reserve list on Wednesday, according to the NFL transaction wire.

The 25-year-old had been spotted by reporters during the open portion of the team’s in-stadium practice.

New England moved Cajuste to the list following a positive test on Dec. 30. Prior to then, the West Virginia product saw action in the initial seven games of his career after residing on physically unable to perform as a rookie and injured reserve last season.

Those games brought two starts at right tackle for Cajuste, who arrived in the third round of the 2019 NFL draft at No. 101 overall. The former Big 12 Co-Offensive Lineman of the Year has taken 81 snaps on offense and 24 snaps on special teams.

Defensive backs Jalen Mills and Shaun Wade remain on the Covid-19 reserve list for the Patriots. Slot corner Myles Bryant and interior lineman Will Sherman recently returned to the active roster and practice squad, respectively.

The Buffalo Bills host Saturday’s 8:15 p.m. ET wild card at Highmark Stadium.