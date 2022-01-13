Patriots vs. Bills Thursday injury report: Isaiah Wynn a non-participant, among 13 questionable

The New England Patriots near Saturday’s wild card against the Buffalo Bills with a list of 13 questionable that includes Isaiah Wynn.

The starting left tackle missed consecutive practices due to hip and ankle injuries after exiting in the first quarter of New England’s loss the Miami Dolphins last weekend. But sophomore safety Kyle Dugger, who missed the finale at Hard Rock Stadium due to a hand injury, continued as a limited participant for the AFC’s No. 6 seed on Thursday despite not being spotted during the open portion.

No players have been ruled out for either playoff roster, though cornerbacks Jalen Mills and Shaun Wade remain on the Covid-19 reserve list for the visitor.

Here’s the rest of the game statuses ahead of the 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff at Highmark Stadium.

QUESTIONABLE

Patriots

RB Damien Harris (hamstring)

WR Jakobi Meyers (thigh)

OT Isaiah Wynn (hip/ankle)

C David Andrews (shoulder)

DT Christian Barmore (knee)

DT Lawrence Guy (shoulder)

LB Dont’a Hightower (knee)

LB Brandon King (toe)

LB Jamie Collins (ankle)

S Kyle Dugger (hand)

S Adrian Phillips (knee)

S Cody Davis (wrist)

K Nick Folk (left knee)

Bills

no players listed

Wynn ranked third on New England’s offense in snaps played before Week 18. And on the defense, Dugger finished the regular season tied for second in interceptions and total tackles. Both former top picks now reside among the 13 questionable. As does the rookie defensive tackle in Barmore and the veteran linebacker in Collins. Barmore practiced in a partial capacity again on Thursday after sustaining a knee injury in Miami Gardens that led to an MRI. Collins, meanwhile, had not practiced on Wednesday because of an ankle injury before returning.