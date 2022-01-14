Patriots downgrade left tackle Isaiah Wynn to out for Saturday’s wild card against Bills

The New England Patriots will face the Buffalo Bills without Isaiah Wynn.

The organization downgraded the starting left tackle to out on the eve of Saturday’s wild-card round at Highmark Stadium.

Wynn, 26, had been listed as questionable due to hip and ankle injuries that kept him sidelined for consecutive practices. He began the short week estimated as a limited participant.

The Georgia product exited in the first quarter of last Sunday’s finale against the Miami Dolphins and did not return. In his absence at Hard Rock Stadium, Justin Herron took over on the blindside and fellow 2020 sixth-round pick Mike Onwenu reported as eligible. But veteran starter Trent Brown continued at right tackle.

Wynn made 15 starts during the regular season. He finished fifth on the offense with 916 snaps played. Missing one game in October while on the Covid-19 reserve list, Pro Football Focus charted the No. 23 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft for six sacks and five quarterback hits allowed.

A dozen remain listed as questionable for New England’s active roster. On the offensive side of the ball, that list includes running back Damien Harris, wide receiver Jakobi Meyers and center David Andrews.

Saturday’s kickoff in Orchard Park is set for 8:15 p.m. ET.